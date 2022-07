A woman arrested this week is accused of setting three small fires over the course of six months in Bethesda and Chevy Chase, according to Montgomery County police. Police arrested Anastasia Colucci, 30, on Wednesday and charged her with first- and second-degree arson and reckless endangerment after she allegedly admitted to a relative via emails that she had set the fires — at a home, vacant business and a shed — between June and December 2021. Online court records list Colucci as a Washington, D.C., resident, but charging documents say she does not have a permanent address.

BETHESDA, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO