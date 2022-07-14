Slay the weekend: 14 things to see in Wilmington this weekend, including comic Dusty Slay

After a rainy weekend light on events, there's a good amount of stuff going on in the Wilmington area this weekend, whether the rain holds off or not.

In addition to two quality musicals running at theaters downtown, there are three really good stand-up comedians performing, as well as a range of concert acts big and small.

As always, peruse our list of outdoor summer concerts in the area (see link below) for even more ideas, and if you're looking for things to do in Brunswick County, we do a weekly roundup for that as well.

Plus, I just did a tour of about a dozen mini-golf courses in the three-county area, so check that out if you're feel like hitting the little links anytime in the near future .

SATURDAY

Dusty Slay

At Odell Williamson Auditorium : Since the last time he played Wilmington late last decade — in the former location of the Dead Crow Comedy Room — the profile of stand-up comedian Dusty Slay has risen significantly.

Slay was on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" late last year, an appearance he made to promote his inclusion on popular Netflix comedy series "The Stand-Ups." Based out of Nashville, Slay has a penchant for trucker hats, holding his hand up testify-to-Jesus-style and telling stories about everything from growing up in a trailer park and loving country music to being mistaken for other people's cousins. 7 p.m. July 16, $35-$55. 910-755-8513 or bccowa.com.

MOESOS

At Waterline Brewing : The Wilmington hip-hop artist known as MoeSOS drops his new album "Garden" on Friday, and on Saturday he'll play a show to celebrate with his band, The Wavebreak.

A deft rapper with a political edge, it'll be the fifth album for Moe, who records for the small GOD VZN label . His most recent opus was last year's potent "Symptoms of Slavery II." 8-10 p.m. July 16, free.

ALL WEEKEND

'Grease'

At Thalian Hall : Opera House Theatre Co.'s production of this musical theater classic hits all the right notes , thanks to solid performances and production values across the board.

Director Jason Aycock delivers a show that's like the theatrical version of a diverting, entertaining summer beach read, perfect for those balmy Wilmington "Summer Nights." 7:30 p.m. July 14-16 and 21-23, 2 p.m. July 17 and 24. $32. 910-632-2285 or ThalianHall.org.

'Dogfight'

At the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center : It's definitely not for kids, but if you're a fan of well-crafted musical theater with adult themes, the Thalian Association's production of "Dogfight," from the duo of Pasek and Paul ("Dear Evan Hansen"), won't disappoint .

Set the early '60s, it's about a roller-coaster, one-night whirlwind romance between a waitress and a young marine getting ready to ship out to Vietnam. As the waitress, Rose, Wilmington actress Sydney Smith Martin is a force of nature. It's a must-see performance. 7:30 p.m. July 14-16, 3 p.m. July 17. $25. 910-251-1788 or Thalian.org.

Timmy Sherrill

At Dead Crow Comedy Room : It's a rare homestand for this Wilmington comic and actor, who also happens to be the co-owner and co-founder of Wilmington's Dead Crow comedy club .

Sherrill, who's got great material about everything from married life to late-night Taco Bell runs, appears in the Burgaw-filmed Fox TV comedy "Welcome to Flatch " and in the independent Wilmington golf comedy "Birdies. " 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. July 15-16, $15 and $25.

THURSDAY

Pkew Pkew Pkew

At Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern : Poppy Toronto punk act Pkew Pkew Pkew brings its bouncy, sardonic sound to Wilmington for the first time. The band's latest album, "Open Bar," dropped earlier this year. Openers are Cancel and Wilmington's own Rocket 77. 7 p.m. July 14, $15.

Seeking Madras

At the Ocean Grill : One of WIlmington's best bands playing one of New Hanover County's best venues for live music? Yes, please. Seeking Madras' latest album, the 2021 EP "Betwixt," has them channeling '60s-era garage and psyche to wonderful, darkly blissed out effect. 7-9 p.m. July 14, free.

Nimish Patel

Dead Crow Comedy Room : Patel, who last played Wilmington in 2018 at the Dead Crow's former location, is known as the first Indian-American writer for "Saturday Night Live." He's also written for the Oscars broadcast and for the White House Correspondents' dinner, and recently made his debut on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," where he talked about his comic yet appalling experiences with America's health care system. EARLY SHOW 6:30 p.m. July 14, $25 and $35.

Jazz at the Bellamy Mansion

At the Bellamy Mansion : The Jim Ferris Trio will bring the tunes to this outdoor show, playing a mix of contemporary jazz, funk and fusion. 6:30 p.m. July 14. Small coolers allowed, food and drink available for purchase. Tickets are $10-$20. 910-251-3700

FRIDAY

Josh Groban

At Live Oak Bank Pavilion : Groban performs in Wilmington for the first time, singing songs from his 2020 "Harmony" album, which features his renditions of such timeless classics as Roberta Flack's pop hit "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and musical theater standard "The Impossible Dream" from "Man of La Mancha."

Also on the bill is an illustrious team of supporting acts that include the New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band, violinist-singer Lucia Micarelli and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward. Groban, of course, has been known for bringing a classically trained flair to all manner of styles, from pop to folk to musical theater, since he first came to public notice in the early 2000s. 7 p.m., $24-$175.

Bibis Ellison

At Airlie Gardens : This longtime Wilmington favorite with an amazing, soulful voice doesn't perform locally all that often anymore. So when she does, well, you know what to do. Singing an array of soul-rocking covers ("Because the Night" is one) and perhaps an original or two. 6-8 p.m. July 15, parking is off-site at the New Hanover County Public Library's Northeast Branch, which is where you catch the free shuttle. Concessions not available, but chairs, blankets and picnics are allowed. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $10, $3 for ages 4-12, free for ages 3 and under. 910-798-7700

SUNDAY

Mary Porter and friends

At CFCC Wilson Center : Singer Mary Porter will perform a mix of gospel, show tunes and more at this concert benefiting Wilmington's Good Shepherd Center, local ministry The Feast Gathering, and the Wilson Center's Broadway for a Better World program.

Also on the bill is singer/songwriter Renée Armand. 3 p.m. July 17, $25 plus taxes and fees.

'The Hudsucker Proxy'

At The Point 14 theater: The NC Filmmaker Series presents a free screening of this 1994 movie, which was filmed in Wilmington by the brothers Joel and Ethan Coen. Tim Robbins plays a naif whose rapid ascent to the top of a toy company belies the dark motives of a shady executive played by Paul Newman.

Features downtown Wilmington in all of it's mid-1990s glory, and "Hudsucker" also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, doing her best His Girl Friday impression. After the screening, there will be a Q&A with the film's set decorator, Matt Sullivan. 4 p.m. July 17, free.

Blackberry Smoke

At Greenfield Lake Amphitheater : Atlanta Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke returns to Wilmington for what's already a sold-out show, but you might be able to find some tickets on the resale market if you're willing to pay up. 6 p.m. July 17, $100 and up.

