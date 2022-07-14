ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

As Pender County prepares to operate Abbey Nature Preserve, here's what to know

By Chase Jordan, Wilmington StarNews
 4 days ago
The Abbey Nature Preserve is likely worth millions, but it will cost Pender County just five dollars a year to operate the park in Scotts Hill.

Pender County's Board of Commissioners approved a lease agreement with the owners to operate and maintain 62 acres of the property. For many decades, the preserve near the Poplar Grove Plantation was owned by the Foy family. It was later acquired by Mungo Homes, as part of a purchase of a 242-acre tract.

The Tennessee-based corporation under Clayton Properties Group, Inc. approached the county for the agreement.

According to Pender officials, the county intends to take full ownership within the next few years and formally establish the preserve as a county park. The property is currently held under a conservation easement through the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust. Some of the features in includes a wooded trail, dam and pond.

David Piepmeyer, chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners, said it was a win-win for both the county and residents, in addition to other people coming to visit.

"This is an item that's been in the works for several years actually," Piepmeyer said Monday to his board colleagues and the audience. "So, this allows the county and the general public to have access to this piece of property, which is great. It's a beautiful piece of property and we will be responsible for maintaining, which we already do with our other parks."

David Williams, who is retiring after 20 years as a commissioner, said he was glad to be able to participate in the decision during his last meeting. He thanked the Foy family for its preservation work and contributions to the area.

"Bob Foy has wanted this to happen for decades," Williams said. "They've been maintaining this on a family dime, up until this point. I'm glad that I get to take part in this vote."

What's next?

During the meeting, county attorney Trey Thurman said additional legal provisions will follow such as the Foy family having access across the property. He said the county and the Mungo Homes were in agreement that they didn't want every homeowner having having those rights.

"Because that means every homeowner could then drive their four-wheeler across the preserve," he said providing the example, in addition to having the ability to close it at night.

Since the parking area accessed through U.S. 17 is not in the area, Piepmeyer added a new access point and trailhead will be established through Scotts Hill Loop Road near the Scotts Hill Baptist Church.

The Property Shop International Realty sold more than 200 acres of the land in the Scotts Hill area for $16 million to Mungo Homes, which built home communities in several states in U.S. Southeast region. Seven are in the Wilmington region.

Looking back

In 2005, The Foy family began working with The Coastal Land Trust to protect the area. The goal is to conserve natural areas and working landscapes along the coast of North Carolina.

Funding was provided by The Coastal Land Trust for a two-mile-plus trail system and other water-related features after the Foy family implemented a plan for it. A conservation agreement followed after financial assistance from the Clean Water Management Trust Fund.

The nature preserve was dedicated in memory of the late Margaret Abbey Foy Moore, who died from breast cancer. Her family members wanted to keep her memory alive by saving the acres of woods where she played as a child.

"She would be very happy with it," said Bob Foy of his sister Margaret in a 2008 StarNews article. "As well as preserving the nature part of it, it's also preserving part of Poplar Grove, which is where we grew up."

The Foy family settled Pender County more than 300 years ago, and later established the largest peanut farm in the state on a plantation, where the nature preserve is now. Zach White, supervisor for Pender County Parks and Recreation, said Abbey Nature Preserve is rich in history.

"We're pleased that we can preserve this area for recreation for generations to come," White stated in a news release.

Travis Henley, Pender County planning and community development director, is also looking towards the future.

“We are grateful to the Foy Family for providing Abbey Nature Preserve for the enjoyment of everyone for so many years and for Mungo Homes in recognizing the importance of Abbey Nature Preserve and working with the County to ensure its continued protection,” Henley stated.

Reporter Chase Jordan can be reached at cjjordan@gannett.com.

