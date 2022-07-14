OBITUARY: Joe E. Petty

Mr. Joe E. Petty of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, he was 90 years old.

Joe was born in Smith County, TN and was the son of the late, Floyd Mason Petty and Era Moss Petty.

He was a retired machinist with AVCO/Textron and a bass fisherman.

Joe was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jo Petty; son, Dan Petty and sisters, Doris Brannam, Ruby Jean Griffin, Betty Weston and Emma Hamblin.

He is survived by:

Sons – Steve (Carol Stuart) Petty and Randy (Connie) Petty

Daughter-in-law – Elizabeth Petty

Sisters – Shirley Young and Joyce Johnson

Brother – Paul Petty

Grandchildren – Jacob Petty, Chandler (Chris) Cole, Colton (Grace) Petty, Jeremiah Petty, Rachel Petty and Sarah Petty

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Reese officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 West Division Street, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

