Mount Juliet, TN

OBITUARY: Joe E. Petty

By Jennifer Haley
 4 days ago

Mr. Joe E. Petty of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, he was 90 years old.

Joe was born in Smith County, TN and was the son of the late, Floyd Mason Petty and Era Moss Petty.

He was a retired machinist with AVCO/Textron and a bass fisherman.

Joe was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jo Petty; son, Dan Petty and sisters, Doris Brannam, Ruby Jean Griffin, Betty Weston and Emma Hamblin.

He is survived by:
Sons – Steve (Carol Stuart) Petty and Randy (Connie) Petty
Daughter-in-law – Elizabeth Petty
Sisters – Shirley Young and Joyce Johnson
Brother – Paul Petty
Grandchildren – Jacob Petty, Chandler (Chris) Cole, Colton (Grace) Petty, Jeremiah Petty, Rachel Petty and Sarah Petty

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Reese officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 West Division Street, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: Joe E. Petty appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

Wilson County Source

Tennessee Nonprofit Shatters Fundraising Record; Raises More Than $149K for Nature During ‘Hike-a-Thon’

Outdoor enthusiasts explored 5,118 miles in June to raise $149,485 for land conservation in the Southeast. Supporters of TennGreen Land Conservancy have outdone themselves yet again by raising $149,485 for the environmental nonprofit during its second annual June Hike-a-Thon. Through hundreds of donations and a generous $25,000 matching gift, Hike-a-Thon participants shattered fundraising goals, nearly doubling the amount raised in the event’s first year.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Owners And Operators Of Japanese Restaurants Indicted In Conspiracies Related To Harboring Undocumented Workers

NASHVILLE – A nine-count federal indictment, unsealed today, charges four individuals with conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers while employing them to work at various mid-state restaurants, harboring undocumented workers, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. The indictment also charges these individuals and another person with conspiracy to defraud the United States by failing to collect and pay employment taxes to the IRS.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Engage Tennessee’s Rich History at These 5 State Parks

A quick getaway can be just what’s needed to get back into the rhythms of everyday life. Even two days spent in nature can reset our minds and bodies. Engage with Tennessee’s rich history while enjoying the outdoors. From east to west, you’ll find state parks that allow you to step into the past and experience the history that shaped Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
