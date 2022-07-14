The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company has entered into a fabrication agreement with Moliving Inc., the world’s first luxury nomadic hospitality solution that can pop up anytime and anywhere, providing a true luxury experience to its guests with minimal impact to the environment. SG Blocks identifies strongly with this ethos, which in part contributed to the Company’s decision in March 2022 to invest in Moliving and lead its seed investment round. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO