Deputies continue to search for missing father believed to be killed by son

Volusia County deputies will continue to search for a body after they believed a son killed his father and ran.

They spent much of Wednesday searching by a lake near the family’s home in Deltona.

So far, they haven’t found the man.

According to law enforcement officers, the family has not been cooperative with the case.

Their lawyer said it is because they were still trying to process what happened. Now they are speaking out.

“The relationship was excellent. There was no issues. Nothing, nothing at all,” a family member told Channel 9.

The family is having a hard time coming to grips with Jonny Santiago, 18, being accused of killing his father and ditching his body.

Santiago is accused of taking law enforcement officers on a three-county chase and getting into a shootout with deputies.

Santiago eventually crashed into a Mount Dora synagogue.

His family can’t believe the allegations he is facing.

“Excellent kid. Dynamite kid. Excellent football player. That was the reason why they bought the second home in Florida. So my younger son, my nephew, Jonny Santiago can come here and play football,” a family member said.

As far as Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood is concerned, Santiago is the prime suspect in his father’s disappearance and is believed dead.

Chitwood said Santiago’s mom dialed 911 from New York City after she heard a heated argument over the phone between the father and son.

“Mom hears it, hears the shots ring out and then the phone goes dead,” Chitwood said.

We know Jonny Santiago was shot seven times.

Meanwhile, the search for his father, 52-year-old Juan Santiago, enters day number five.

