Excessive Heat Warning issued July 14 at 2:28AM PDT until July 17 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By National Weather Service
KESQ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116. * WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the. potential...

kesq.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com

Why a triple-dip La Niña could be bad news for California

A rare triple-dip La Niña is looking increasingly likely for the Northern Hemisphere. The latest outlook by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, released Thursday, indicates there’s a 62% to 66% chance the current La Niña climate condition will persist through fall and early winter. If that happens,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theeagle1069.com

Excessive Heat Warning In Effect

Background for a hot summer or heat wave, orange sky with with bright sun and thermometer. ...An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY JULY 15TH TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY JULY 17TH * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116 expected. * WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nights will be quite warm with low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
news3lv.com

Storm activity in Southern Nevada leads to wet weather, flood advisory

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Storm activity has led to some wet weather in parts of Southern Nevada on Thursday, officially breaking the valley's dry streak of more than 100 days. Rain had been reported in Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley earlier in the day before spreading to the rest of the Las Vegas area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Arizona drivers impacted by thunderstorms, flash flooding

Severe thunderstorms continued to impact Arizona on Thursday after a haboob passed over the state's capital. More thunderstorms are expected across Pima and Santa Cruz counties on Friday, possibly producing strong winds and leading to local flash flooding. The National Weather Service's office in Phoenix said that showers moving through...
ARIZONA STATE
Nicole Underwood

Let it pour: Why monsoon weather matters in Arizona

(Pinal County, AZ) - It’s summer in Arizona - typically a great time to enjoy a picnic and pour a glass of cold beer. A different type of pour is on the horizon, served from the sky. Arizona’s monsoon season is upon us, which typically starts in early June through September, with the heaviest of rains from mid-July to mid-August. From torrential downpours to dry, billowing winds, this thunderstorm season is a beacon of weather-filled drama to behold in the Valley.
ARIZONA STATE
kelo.com

3.7 magnitude earthquake in Nebraska this morning

SUPERIOR, NE (KELO.com) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in south-central Nebraska this morning by the U.S. Geological Survey. The report says it hit at 7:51 this morning near Superior, Nebraska. 89 people had reported feeling the shock of the earthquake to the U.S. Geological Survey website this...
SUPERIOR, NE
CBS LA

Pair of earthquakes strike near Salton Sea

A pair of earthquakes struck near the Salton Sea Thursday morning, hitting the area back-to-back within a minute's time. The first quake happened about two and a half miles southwest of the area at 11:54:03 a.m., measuring at a 3.3 magnitude before a second quake measuring magnitude 2.5 occurred at 11:54:56 a.m., less than two miles away. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first tremor was at a hypocentral depth of 4 kilometers, while the second was 2.4 kilometers. Those earthquakes were followed by a 3.3 that hit Lytle Creek in neighboring San Bernardino County. About an hour later, a slightly stronger 3.6 shook the Salton Sea area again.There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result.The Salton Sea, which lies on the San Andreas Fault, is a popular tourist destination at times, as it's one of the Southern California's most recognized highly saline bodies of water. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

