Excessive Heat Warning issued July 14 at 2:28AM PDT until July 17 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Background for a hot summer or heat wave, orange sky with with bright sun and thermometer. ...An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY JULY 15TH TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY JULY 17TH * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 116 expected. * WHERE...Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Nights will be quite warm with low temperatures in the 80s and lower 90s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the midday sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO