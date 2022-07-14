Helping hands: Troy Community Foundation awards grants; Camp Casey receives donation; Jewish Family Service receives grant
The Troy Community Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $5,500 to a number of local organizations. The funds are to be used for projects including: Heartsaver AED/CPR classes, a charity run/walk, library materials to assist patrons with disabilities, a school courtyard project and summer camp for underprivileged at-risk youth, according to a...www.theoaklandpress.com
Comments / 0