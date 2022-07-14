ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Helping hands: Troy Community Foundation awards grants; Camp Casey receives donation; Jewish Family Service receives grant

By Kathy Blake
The Oakland Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Troy Community Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $5,500 to a number of local organizations. The funds are to be used for projects including: Heartsaver AED/CPR classes, a charity run/walk, library materials to assist patrons with disabilities, a school courtyard project and summer camp for underprivileged at-risk youth, according to a...

www.theoaklandpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar July 17 and beyond

• Business Forward Oakland County Small Business Workshop: “How to Write a Business Plan” is 8:30-10:30 a.m. July 19, at Centrepolis Accelerator, Lawrence Technological University, 21415 Civic Center Drive, Suite 100, Southfield, register at tinyurl.com/yr24y7vb, free. • Doing Business in India Global Trends hybrid event is 8:30-10:30 a.m....
The Oakland Press

Data shows millions of wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses in Michigan

Since early 2021, over 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been spoiled or expired and become unusable as health officials, healthcare providers and retailers in Oakland County raced to immunize residents against the virus. From Feb. 17, 2021 through June 30, 2022, a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Northern Oakland sewer project to begin next year

A project to increase sewer capacity for Ortonville and Brandon and Holly townships is moving ahead after county commissioners approved $10 million to help pay for it. The project will extend sanitary sewer service from Genesee County to improve capacity in northern Oakland County communities. Phase One will begin in...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, MI
Society
Oakland County, MI
Society
City
Farmington Hills, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Troy, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
The Oakland Press

Broadcaster, former county spokesman remembered

These days it may seem hard to find a guy who knows when to talk about politics and when to change the subject. Robert Dustman was one of those guys, even though he spent years on the radio and had a career working as Oakland County’s spokesman. “He knew...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Maktari takes over as Clifford principal

Nayal Maktari has been named the new principal at Clifford H. Smart middle school in Walled Lake. He assumed his new role on July 7. Maktari joins the Walled Lake community after serving as principal of Pleasant Lake Elementary School in West Bloomfield for the past 11 years. He has...
WALLED LAKE, MI
The Oakland Press

Troy police arrest Lyft driver, finish ride share

An early morning traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Lyft driver, though the customer was able to get home. Troy police reported that multiple traffic violations prompted the stop at 3:21 p.m. Saturday, July 2, on Rochester Road. “Officers made contact with the driver, a 38-year-old-female from Detroit,...
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

New Mediterranean restaurant open in downtown Royal Oak

Bohemia, a new Mediterranean restaurant inside the former Diamond’s Steak & Seafood eatery in Royal Oak, is now open for evening hours. Owner Adam Merkel closed Diamond’s last year and opened Pearl’s Deep Dive seafood on part of the first floor below his Pinky’s Rooftop. Hours...
ROYAL OAK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Financial Advisors#Summer Camp#Charity#Jewish Family Service#Troy Community Coalition#Troy Public Library#Troy Youth Assistance
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak presses Comcast to restore public access channels

Royal Oak city commissioners are calling on Comcast to restore public, education and government access channels to its cable subscribers in the city. The lack of public, education and government (PEG) access is a common problem throughout the region. Benjamin Miller, Comcast’s director for government and regulatory affairs in Michigan,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Kura Sushi opens second sushi bar in metro Detroit

Kura Sushi opened a new restaurant location, Saturday, July 16, in Novi. The restaurant opened at noon, offering the first 50 dine-in guests a Demon Slayer x Kura Sushi graphic tee. The new Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is located at 26425 Novi Rd Suite C. It is the restaurant chain’s...
NOVI, MI
The Oakland Press

Trenton native Mary Lynn Rajskub coming home for three-day show

Trenton native and Los Angeles-based actress, author and comedian Mary Lynn Rajskub will return to Michigan to appear Aug. 11 to 13 at Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle in Royal Oak. Rajskub, who recently published “Fame-ish: My Life at the Edge of Stardom” will appear at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11,...
TRENTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Felony larceny suspect in Ferndale found incompetent for trial — again

A man charged with felony larceny last year has been found incompetent to stand trial for the third time since he was first charged. Ferndale 43rd District Judge Joseph Longo made the third such ruling Thursday after reviewing a report on suspect Hollis Parks, 51, from the state Forensic Center for Psychiatry in Saline, outside Ypsilanti.
FERNDALE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy