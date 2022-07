(Waze)

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT and Palmer Paving will be working on Route 9 at the intersection of Vlontis Avenue.

According to a social media post by Ware Police Department, the road work will begin on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and look for alternate routes if possible as delays are expected.