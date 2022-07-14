ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencoe Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

By Mark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Glencoe man died in a motorcycle crash in Dodge County Wednesday morning....

KAAL-TV

Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Wabasha County Saturday

(ABC 6 News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in Hyde Park Township on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling on 350th Ave when it swerved to miss a dear in the roadway.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Passenger dead after motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. - One is dead and another is injured following a Saturday night motorcycle crash in Wabasha. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle accident in Hyde Park Township at 7:46 Saturday night. The Sheriff's Office said the preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle was traveling...
WABASHA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Passenger killed in southern Minn. crash when motorcyclist swerves to miss deer

HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A passenger on a motorcycle died in southern Minnesota Saturday evening when the driver swerved to avoid a deer and crashed, authorities said. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. on 350th Avenue in Hyde Park Township.The 44-year-old man driving the motorcycle was hospitalized with minor injuries. Forty-year-old Rebecca Kahn, a passenger, died at the scene.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Truck, SUV collide north of Hector

(Hector MN-) A Rapid City South Dakota couple was hurt when their SUV and a truck collided in Renville County Friday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 8:52 a.m. on Highway 4 at Renville County Road 11, about 7 miles north of Hector. The SUV, driven by 47-year-old Thomas Wilson, was southbound on 4 and collided with a Freightliner truck that was traveling westbound on County Road 11. Wilson and passenger 59-year-old Kimberly Wilson were taken to The Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 41-year-old Chris Omani of Minneapolis was not injured.
HECTOR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders dies after being found unresponsive in home

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Minnetonka's Assistant Fire Chief Jim Flanders has died after being found unresponsive in his home Saturday, the city announced.First responders attempted lifesaving measures on Flanders, and he was transported to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. He was 59 years old, and officials said his death was a medical emergency."My heart is broken for Jim's family and our fire family. Losing one of our brothers is devastating," Minnetonka Fire Chief John Vance said. "He was always at his post helping our community prepare for and deal with emergencies."Flanders served the Minnetonka Fire Department for many years, and in 2021 received the Spirit of Minnetonka award, which is given to the city's employee of the year.The fire department said more information will be shared once plans for Flanders' memorial have been finalized.
MINNETONKA, MN
KIMT

Fatal motorcycle crash in Dodge County

WESTFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County. It happened on Highway 30 around 10:21 am Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Ronald Leroy Karg, 75 from Glencoe, was riding east when his 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser went into the ditch near 115th Avenue. Karg was thrown from the cycle and killed.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Blaine driver blows a .525 on breathalyzer

(Blaine, MN) -- Doctors are questioning how a drunk driver in Blaine was even alive to take a breathalyzer test. The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says a 30-year-old driver from Blaine blew a point-525 during a recent traffic stop. That's more than five times the legal limit. Doctors say anything over a point-four could be deadly and would put the average person in a coma.
BLAINE, MN
KAAL-TV

Update: Woman, three children injured in I-35 rollover

(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota State Patrol, Freeborn County Sheriff's Office, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a crash on I-35 north of Albert Lea Tuesday evening. Ella Gangodo, 38, of Austin's 2006 Buick Rendesvous left the interstate near mile marker 20 and rolled into the median ditch, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
CBS Minnesota

Truck slams into south Minneapolis restaurant, owner says police were too busy to respond

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis restaurant owner says he's still waiting to hear from the police investigators after someone drove through his storefront window.Andrew Kraft, the owner of the Bungalow Club in south Minneapolis, says a Dodge pickup slammed into his restaurant's front window around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone inside was able to get out of the way, and no one was hurt.Kraft says they called 911, and the operator said that police were dealing with several major calls at the time. One of them could have been the standoff in south Minneapolis that ended in a fatal police shooting. "They kinda just told us, if we wanted to...to cancel the call, take the case number and call back," Kraft said. Police say that their system has to prioritize calls, adding that they are still investigating. Police said that the restaurant called them hours later and said they didn't need an officer to respond.The Minneapolis Police Department has been significantly understaffed for the last two years. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

