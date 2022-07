ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A Rock Hill, S.C. man was arrested after police say they found him leaving a vacant apartment with a kitten whose ears had been half cut off. Police said they responded around 11:30 p.m. Monday to the apartment in the 1800 block of Heather Square. They were told that apartment was supposed to be vacant, but water was draining into the occupied apartment below.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO