Pollution solution: Teens employ technology to help combat litter crisis

When a couple of high school students started to notice an increasing amount of litter on the ground, neither was quite sure how to fix the problem. But both agreed that a possible solution might come from above.

That is why Kean Dao and Sunook Yoon, volunteers with the environmental stewardship and youth development organization Love A Sea Turtle, launched Environmental Droners. The youth-led initiative, set in motion a year and a half ago, uses drone technology to locate and call attention to unsightly areas in the community that are covered in debris.

“Growing up in Greenville, home of the Tar and the Neuse River basin, I saw the alarming and increasing amount of trash in the community, which sparked my passion for saving the environment,” said Sunook, a Winterville resident and rising sophomore at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. “Along with this, I was very interested and comfortable with technology.”

The same was true for his friend Kean, a rising junior at D.H. Conley High School, and a self-taught drone pilot and videographer. Together the teens began documenting their findings, sharing photos and videos on social media and assisting in community clean-up events such as Greenville Noon Rotary’s annual Splash for Trash.

Although Kean had been involved in LAST since grade school, he was not necessarily prepared to see the pollution that the drone would reveal. He recalls taking it along the Tar River, near the South Tar River Greenway, and discovering as many as 100 plastic water bottles that had become trapped in a patch of leaves.

“There are places people cannot see it from a car,” he said. “People just dump (trash) in the river, and it just goes downstream until it gets caught in something. I think that’s one of our biggest concerns is it going into the river and harming wildlife.

“We have seen the exponential use of single-use plastics, especially during COVID,” Kean said.

Studies confirm that litter from masks and other personal protective equipment, which was virtually nonexistent before the coronavirus pandemic, has increased dramatically since 2020.

A study last year by Keep America Beautiful showed more than 207 million PPE items were littered. The study, the largest ever of its kind, indicated there were nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways, or 152 items for each resident. Waterways had 2.2 billion more pieces of litter than roadways. The organization reported that some 90% of people surveyed believe litter is a problem in their state.

In 2021, Environmental Droners received the People’s Choice Award for its efforts from EarthEcho International, an environmental nonprofit organization founded in honor of oceanographer Philippe Cousteau. Kean and Sunook were finalists in the Washington, D.C.-based organization’s OurECHO Challenge.

“We used drones to highlight highly polluted areas in our community, along with hosting cleanups, but it was not enough,” Sunook said. “As we continued to work to make a difference in our environment, we realized that we must create a collaborative solution to combat pollution.”

Fellow Love A Sea Turtle volunteer David Yoon, a rising senior at Conley, agreed to serve as their mentor. He is the founder of Plastic Free NC, a conservation and awareness initiative designed to help reduce, remove and provide alternatives to single-use plastics.

David, who was mentored by LAST co-directors Dan and Kay Sokolovic, saw it as a chance to pay it forward.

“When I saw what they (the Sokolovics) had done for me, how they had changed my leadership, activism, passions, I was instilled by that belief that mentorship was important,” David said. “Environmental Droners is one of the initiatives we’re definitely keeping an eye on. They’ve made such great progress in such a short amount of time.”

Now, thanks to a partnership with East Carolina University’s Water Resources Center, Environmental Droners has taken its efforts to the next level. Working with the center’s staff members Jonathan Teboul and Owen Bergquist, Kean and Sunook started Litter Locator, which is designed to allow users to make public the location of litter and, in turn, invite others to be part of a solution.

Unlike a traditional app, Litter Locator is not something that users download onto their phones. Instead, they use a QR code to access the technology. After snapping a picture of the problem area, participants use their phones to share the image along with a GPS location of the trash and an estimated cleanup time for others to see. The post can be updated to show whether or not the problem has been resolved.

Already, Litter Locator is gaining attention from as far away as Texas. Kean and Sunook shared the idea this spring at the National Youth Leadership Council Service-Learning Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two recently received a Power of Youth Challenge grant from America’s Promise Alliance to further their efforts.

“I hope that it just spreads awareness to everyone so they can see how much trash is in the world,” Kean said. “But it’s also trying to mobilize and engage our entire community all over the world to help us combat the litter crisis.”

Locally, the teens hope to share Litter Locators with civic and government organizations in an effort to create partnerships to address pollution problems.

“If we can identify where the trash is, then we know we can go get it cleaned up,” Dan Sokolovic said. “It’s just the first step. It is not the answer. It is part of the solution.”

For more information, visit www.instagram.com/environmentaldroners, email envirodroners@gmail.com or text 252-916-2030. The QR code can be found at water.ecu.edu/2022/04/14/litter-locator-app/