FOREST BATHING: 10 a.m. at Moreau Lake State Park – Coined shinrin-yoku in Japan in the 1980s, forest bathing is the ecotherapeutic practice of spending time immersed in nature, absorbing it with all of your senses. The physiological and psychological benefits last for days afterward with the additional benefit of a new appreciation of our precious woodland and its inhabitants. This is a beginner- rated walk along the Nature Trail with long pauses to sit and enhance our awareness of our surroundings and it is approximately a 2-hour program. A small mat is beneficial to ensure a dry seat. Pay $5 per adult (cash or check) at the office upon arrival. Registration is required at least 24 hours in advance; call or text 518-917-2174. More information is available online at parks.ny.gov.

BALLSTON SPA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO