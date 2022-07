SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Two historical markers were recently unveiled in the Spa City, celebrating two of the local suffragettes who fought for women’s votes and rights. The markers were meant to be installed two years ago to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote, but was delayed due to the COVID pandemic. The unveiling was an afternoon of celebration of the lives and hard work of Kathryn Starbuck and Matilda Gage.

