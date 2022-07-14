ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Alton Athletic Association proposes banner project

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe green light poles around Alton may eventually be decorated with banners showcasing student athletes in the Alton School District. The Alton Athletic Association is collaborating with the Boys and...

advantagenews.com

Bethalto among last to get pickleball

Pickleball is a sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. It is played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. The new courts in Bethalto Central Park currently has players in a pickle, but Bethalto Mayor Gary Bost says it hasn’t soured their enthusiasm.
BETHALTO, IL
advantagenews.com

SIUE Summer Arts Camp Boosts Creative Confidence in Area Youth

July 15, 2022 – Towards highlighting its artistic prowess and availing youth the opportunity to showcase their inventiveness to a larger audience, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville played host to K-8 exhibitioners at its 2022 Summer Arts Camp held in June and July. Summer Arts Camp is an all-day program...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Madison County seeks to help U.S. Steel workers transition

As steelworkers at the U.S. Steel plant in Granite City face potential job losses in about two years, the chair of the Madison County board wants them to know the county stands ready to help. Kurt Prenzler says if U.S. Steel quits making steel and sells its blast furnaces to...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

County gears up to help steelworkers

WOOD RIVER - In the two weeks since US Steel announced its plans to cease operations in Granite City, Madison County officials are looking at how the closure will impact its workforce and communities. "We may not know everything that is happening just yet," Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. "But what we do know is this closure will be a loss for Madison County. The impact this will have on the workforce, their families and local communities will be felt throughout the Metro East." On June 28, U.S. Steel announced its plans to sell and repurpose the blast furnaces at its Granite City Works facility. The company signed a non-binding letter of intent with SunCoke Energy Inc., a raw material processing and handling company, to acquire the two blast furnaces and construct a new 2-million ton facility to produce pig iron.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Hydrate our Heroes

Hydrate our Heroes

Schnucks is asking the public to help “Hydrate Our Heroes.” Now through July 27, all Schnucks locations will be collecting beverages to donate back to local firefighters, police, and other first responders. Schnucks spokesman Paul Simon tells The Big Z why they are hosting this drive. Today (Saturday)...
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

License not renewed for Granite City mobile home park

EDWARDSVILLE - Annual licenses for six of seven Madison County mobile home parks were approved at Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting. The license for Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park, located in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, Granite City, was held pending the resolution of a number of issues.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Parkway Schools offering counselors following death of student

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Parkway School District is offering counselors for students Tuesday through Thursday after a rising sophomore died in a boating accident Sunday. Kendall Johnson, 15, died in a boating accident at Table Rock Lake. Johnson played softball and hockey and attended Parkway West High School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wgel.com

Fourth Street Railroad Light Knocked Down

Motorists had to use a little more caution at the Fourth Street railroad crossing in Greenville Thursday and early Friday. That was because a tractor trailer unit struck the east crossing light standard, causing it to fall to the ground. Greenville police reported the truck was driven out of a...
GREENVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Girard Man Sentenced For Northwestern School District Van Theft

A Girard man is heading to the Illinois Department of Corrections after being found guilty of stealing a Macoupin County School District’s van. 34 year old Gregory A. Bolino of Girard was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, ordered to pay a fine and over $5,800 in restitution for the January 26th theft of a Northwestern School District van off of the school district’s property in Palmyra.
GIRARD, IL
The Telegraph

3 indicted for gunfire in Alton

EDWARDSVILLE — Indictments were issued Thursday by a Madison County grand jury against three people involved in May 1 shootings near the intersection of Belle and Mitchell in Alton. Martell T. Porter, 26, of Alton, was indicted as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, and for six...
ALTON, IL
Raymond Cobbel

Raymond Cobbel

Raymond "Gene" Cobbel, 91, passed away 3:00 am, Friday, July 15, 2022 at Bria Healthcare of Wood River. Born June 26, 1931 in Wood River, he was the son of Raymond and Beatrice (Boirum) Cobbel. Gene retired having worked as an architect for many years. He loved his family and...
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Five charged with Collinsville retail thefts

EDWARDSVILLE — Five people were charged with separate Collinsville retail theft felonies by Madison County officials on July 13. Ashley N. Buneta, 27, of Collinsville, was charged with retail theft over $300, a Class 3 felony. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department. According to court documents, on June 17 Buneta allegedly took groceries and health and beauty products from the Collinsville Walmart. Bail was set at $15,000.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

River Dragons fall in 10 innings, back home tonight against Quincy

-0- The Normal (IL) CornBelters outscored the Alton River Dragons, 6-5 in 10-innings last (SUN) night in Prospect League baseball at Gordon Moore Park. Alton falls to 4-and-7 in the second half of the season while Normal sits at 5-and-6. Scott Montesano has a River Dragons report:. -0- The other...
QUINCY, IL

