Results have been released from the Sheep and Goat shows at the Mercer County Fair on July 15th. In the Sheep Show, Jordann Doty of Maryville showed the grand champion ram, the grand champion ewe, and the reserve champion market lamb. Doty also received junior showmanship. Ayra Meeker of Laredo had the reserve champion ram. Wyatt Vogel of Lineville, Iowa had the reserve champion ewe. The grand champion market lamb was shown by Samantha Blanchard of Lucerne. Evan Boxley of Princeton received senior showmanship and was named Easter Memorial Showman. In county performance, Lane Hamilton of Princeton placed first, Evan Boxley placed second, and Cooper Boxley of Princeton placed third.

MERCER COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO