Chicago, IL

Riverwalk Community Marketplace returns

By Chicago Star Media
chicagostarmedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Marketplace on the Chicago Riverwalk, a popular local destination for recreation and dining, has reopened to the public, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfood announced Wednesday. Located on the Riverwalk...

www.chicagostarmedia.com

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago resilient communities pilot distributes first set of $500

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced Wednesday, July 13, that the first cash payments have been distributed to Chicago households through the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

Like Books? Stop By the Largest Discount Bookstore in Illinois

You if or someone you know loves to read then you are going to love this three-level discount book store with over 800,000 books for sale. Yup, OVER 800,000 books I mean looking at the photos you can spend all day in this discount book store. You can even take the train to visit the store since it's in Chicago. The store is located at 1564 N Milwaukee Ave in Chicago and really is something you have to see to believe. Myopic Books is the name of the store and has everything from fiction to non-fiction, science, religion and everything in ebterrn.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago couple frustrated by no-show contractor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A frustrated Chicago family reached out about a no-show contractor. We suggested giving more time to the company upsetting them. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside an elderly couple's stressful wait for windows. Ollie Mitchell takes pride in her flowers but this year, the garden in...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago’s new underground rat tour

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Underground Chicago Tour (Plus Rats!) Takes Visitors On A Stroll Through Chicago’s Underbelly: The man behind Chicago’s Ugly Buildings tour was inspired by a client whose young cousin wanted a tour that focused on rats.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Food Aid Festival aims to stock pantries and fill fridges

Music lovers unite! WBEZ, Suburban Unity Alliance and Harmonica Dunn have joined forces to sponsor the first annual Food Aid Festival to benefit the Oak Park Community Fridge, Beyond Hunger, A House in Austin, Austin Coming Together, Best of Proviso Township and the Westchester Food Pantry. Scheduled for July 22 and 23, the event features two locations and multiple musical acts.
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantclicks.com

10 Chicago Food Trucks To Try This Summer

The city of Chicago is different than most of its mid-west neighborhoods. To make the most of the Windy City, you need to know all the best food places, especially as the city offers endless mouthwatering gourmet options to choose from. Contrary to popular belief, some of the best food...
CHICAGO, IL
restaurantclicks.com

11 Best Ramen Restaurants in Chicago

Chicago is the birthplace of improvisational comedy and a great city for eating. It makes sense then that the food scene enables Chicagoans to take great dishes and make them with the Windy City’s signature style. Ramen is no exception. There are tons of local variations everywhere, from food...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Black-owned company wants to reopen Gresham Save A Lot

CHICAGO - Two years after a Save A Lot closed in Gresham, plans are in the works to reopen the grocery store under new ownership. Ohio-based Yellow Banana wants to run the replacement store under the Save A Lot name through a licensing agreement — something it already is doing at six other former Save A Lot locations in the Chicago area.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Is Chicago PD filmed in Chicago?

Chicago PD takes place on the streets of the Windy City. The look and feel of the setting is crucial to the show, to the extent that its practically its own character. Most shows, however, regardless of where they’re set, are filmed in either Los Angeles or Vancouver. It...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

These are the best restaurants for breakfast in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

Burnin’ Mouth Making Chicago Debut Soon; Oakbrook Next

Fast-growing Nashville hot chicken restaurant Burnin’ Mouth is set to make its official Illinois debut with a new location in Lombard, located at 203 Yorktown Center FC-8. The California-based company will start by moving into the Yorktown Center sometime this month. Then, later this year, the company will open a location in Oakbrook. This is the first of many new sites popping up across the country, including new locations coming to Irvine and Boise this month. Eventually, the company will expand further to cities such as Milpitas, Ontario, Orlando, Serremonte, and Valencia. This is very impressive, considering the restaurant first opened in Oxnard in early 2021.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

The Wild Mile: A New Floating Garden Transforms The Chicago River

A stretch of the Chicago River, between North and Halsted, has always been an industrial-centric area known as the North Branch Canal and Turning Basin. Now, thanks to a new initiative, it’s been transformed into an educational wildlife park, complete with floating gardens, winding paths, and more. There’s also a learning platform where students and visitors can come to learn about the river.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Watch out for Red-Winged Blackbirds at Rogers Park

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Dolci Amori Italian Bakery Now Open In Wicker Park, With Lakeview Location Opening Sunday: Restaurateur Ciro Longobardo is launching a series of Italian “pasticcerias” around Chicago, featuring items like a fiocco di neve “snowflake” pastry and more traditional options.
CHICAGO, IL

