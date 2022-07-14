Local school hiring multiple positions

(WTRF) – Here’s a look at the week’s top headlines: Within a matter of hours, three Ohio Valley colleges had to evacuate due to bomb threats. Eventually those scenes were given the all clear, but not before a thorough search. –> Ohio Sheriff: I have room in my jail if you make a bomb threat <– […]
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools will use an added layer of security in the new school year. The district is in the process of buying metal detectors to use at the main entrances of its schools. They may not all be ready for the first day of...
LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is reportedly on fire early Monday morning. The house is on the 500 block of Lisbon Canfield Rd. The Leetonia Fire Department arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m. Lisbon Canfield Road is closed in the area. First News is on the scene...
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Family Mission is holding a school supply giveaway next month. Backpacks and school supplies will be given away on Aug. 5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 155 Tod Ave. NW. If your child is not with you at the time of...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You’ll be hearing more mask and booster advice again in the near future. That’s because coronavirus cases are up to levels not seen in Ohio since February. The state health department reported over 24,000 new weekly cases this week. That’s...
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – It was off to the races Saturday morning at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. Saturday was the 5th annual 5K on the Runway. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council. The race took runners through some unique spots that...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five Northeast Ohio counties — including Cuyahoga — have worsened from green to yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map released Thursday night. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties are designated...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — At least half a dozen tenants at a red-tagged building in Youngstown were forced to leave their apartments by 8 a.m. Friday. Residents at 16 West Madison Ave. learned Wednesday they had 72 hours to vacate the building. According to a notice left by the city, it’s in deplorable conditions.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Historical Society celebrated National Ice Cream Day on Sunday with an open house. It falls right in line with the 100th anniversary of Harry Burt opening Burt’s Confectionary in the building in 1922. Burt would later go on to invent the classic frozen treats Good Humor.
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that the state of Ohio has disbursed its first installment of payments from the OneOhio settlement with opioid manufacturers to local governments - an amount that totals more than $8.6 million. The state last year finalized an $808 million settlement with...
A popular Ohio drive-in burger restaurant is getting ready to open a new location right here in the Mahoning Valley. Swenson's will be opening to the public on Monday, July 18 at the former Nicolinni's Ristorante location on Route 224 in Boardman. Construction for the new restaurant began in March of 2022.
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The “Galley Boys” are already being cooked at Swensons in Boardman. The new restaurant is holding six pre-opening events that are by invitation only or have been pre-sold. It’s a way for the 75 workers to practice their “sprint and smile” approach, serving...
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Republican Geno DiFabio is running for Mahoning County Commissioner. Family and friends of DiFabio got together Sunday for a fundraiser at the Mahoning County Republican Headquarters in Boardman. They gave out around 250 meatball meals to the public, prepared by the DiFabio Family. This is...
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The annual Mount Carmel Festival in Niles is happening right now. We spoke with volunteers and learned how they make everything possible. This weekend is Our Lady of Mount Carmel’s 89th annual summer festival. It’s the first time since the pandemic that they are fully back.
(WKBN) — Western Reserve Health Education recently celebrated 20 resident graduates, and welcomed 25 new residents to the program. The program has a long history in graduate medical education. According to WRHE president Kimberly Howe, a study was conducted several years ago looking at pediatricians in the Youngstown/Warren area.
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A local space currently under construction will soon become a new coffee shop in the center of Mercer — one that developers hope becomes a gathering place, especially for young people. “There’s so many things now that are designed to separate us and to...
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) A couple social media scams are causing panic in the Ohio Valley. Just recently, a post was going around about a woman who impersonated a nurse, and stole a baby at a local hospital. There was a picture of the woman in scrubs holding a baby. Another one was a picture of […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Thousands of suspicious messages offering too-good-to-be-true prizes are being put out every day via phone or email. Some fall for the trap, but others who sense something's odd want something done about it. "The guy said he was from Publishers Clearing House and that I...
Comments / 0