Framingham, MA

Two teens shot outside McDonald’s in Framingham

By Brianna Silva, Mari Salazar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A double shooting outside a McDonald’s in Framingham has sent two teenagers to the hospital. The shooting happened in the...

Woman dead, another injured after Worcester shooting Saturday; police investigating

Police are investigating after a 41-year-old woman was fatally shot in Worcester on Saturday night. According to a Facebook post from the Worcester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Cambridge Street at approximately 7:05 p.m. Saturday after a report of a ShotSpotter activation. Police received a call while the officers were on the way reporting a gunshot victim at the location.
WORCESTER, MA
Woman Killed in Worcester Double Shooting

A woman is dead and another woman is injured following a shooting at a neighborhood in Worcester, Massachusetts on Saturday. Police responded to the area of Cambridge Street shortly after 7 p.m. following a report of gunshots. According to police, a 41-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
WORCESTER, MA
Framingham, MA
Worcester, MA
Framingham, MA
Victim in critical condition after late-night shooting in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Boston are investigating a late-night shooting that left a victim with serious injuries in Mattapan. Shots were reportedly heard in the area of Elizabeth Street and Norfolk Street, where officers could be seen Sunday night. Authorities told 7NEWS a victim from the shooting had life-threatening...
BOSTON, MA
Second person arrested in shooting at Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A second person has been arrested for their connection with a shooting that took place at a Framingham McDonald’s drive-thru, police announced Friday. Tiago Xavier, 18, of Framingham was arrested Friday afternoon, and will be arraigned Monday on several firearm related charges. This marks the second arrest in this case, as police arrested Moises Bautista, 19, of Ashland on Thursday.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
BOSTON, MA
19-year-old arrested in McDonald’s drive-through double shooting

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the double shooting of two teens in a Framingham McDonald’s drive-through, Framingham Police said. Moises Bautista will be arraigned Friday in Framingham District Court. He is charged with assault and battery with a firearm,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Firefighter hurt battling flames in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter has been taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury while battling flames in Gloucester Sunday night. The fire broke out in a vacant home on Massasoit Road late Sunday night. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
GLOUCESTER, MA
3 hospitalized after car crashes into bank in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three individuals were hospitalized after a car careened into the front of a bank in Cambridge, according to police. According to Cambridge Police, the operator of the 2022 Toyota Highlander was attempting to turn onto Somerville Avenue when the car accelerated into the front of the Porter Square Citizens Bank.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
3 people in Everett hospitalized for significant burns

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people in Everett were taken to the hospital on Saturday to be treated for burn injuries. Emergency crews were originally called to Gledhill Ave. sometime on Saturday afternoon for an incident there. 7NEWS learned that three people were hospitalized for significant burns, but are expected...
EVERETT, MA
Worcester PD Purchasing a Police Boat to Patrol Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is purchasing a police boat equipped with safety equipment to patrol Lake Quinsigamond after dusk. According to a memo from WPD Chief Steven Sargent to acting city manager Eric Batista in response to a City Council request, the police department will purchase the boat this fiscal year. The boat will allow officers to patrol the lake any day.
WORCESTER, MA

