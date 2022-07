Raleigh, N.C. — The first picture to our family text thread showed my daughter’s new pullout couch wrapped in heavy plastic and leaning against a wall in the hallway of my her apartment building. She was understandably concerned that it was not going to fit through the door of her apartment in New York City in a building that was constructed in 1924. Whether or not the couch would fit through the door and into her living room had been a constant topic of conversation since she moved into the apartment last month. We ordered it way before we knew the dimensions of the door and the hallway. It was non-refundable.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO