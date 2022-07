Yesterday we marked a bit of a milestone…this radio station first came on the air 80 years ago yesterday, July 14, 1942. We talked about it on the air a bit and had some fun with some vintage audio jingles and the like. And we noted that it was “KXEL Day” in Iowa, thanks to a proclamation signed by the governor; the mayors of both Cedar Rapids and Waterloo signed similar proclamations for their respective cities, and we’re appreciative of their support.

