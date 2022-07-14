ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pink Calls for Action on Protest Anthem ‘Irrelevant’

By Emily Zemler
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccczL_0gfH5F5a00

Pink has released a new single, “Irrelevant,” which sees the pop singer urging fans to advocate for their rights. Proceeds from the song will be donated to When We All Vote, the national, nonpartisan voting initiative created by Michelle Obama.

The anthemic track was written by Pink along with songwriter and producer Ian Fitchuk, marking the pair’s first collaboration.

“As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am,” the singer said in a statement. ‘I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice.”

The mission of When We All Vote is to change the culture around the voting process and to increase participation in each election cycle by helping to close race and age gaps. To date, more than 100 million people have been educated about the voting process, resulting in increased voter registration.

Last year, Pink unveiled All I Know So Far: SetList, a live album recorded during the singer’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2019. It included a new studio single, “All I Know So Far,” produced by Greg Kurstin and co-written by Pink and the award-winning songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Her most recent LP, Hurts 2B Human, dropped in 2019.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Lizzo’s ‘Special’ Is A Radical Political Statement

Click here to read the full article. There is no reason to believe that Lizzo intended to make a political album with Special. These 12 songs are a sonic bouquet of soul, R&B, hip-hop, and pop, about the radical joy of facing down your past and loving yourself anyway. The album takes us on an intensely vulnerable journey. But arriving in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s reversal if Roe v. Wade, it’s hard not to take Lizzo’s words of self-love as an indictment of our national cognitive dissonance. In 2022, America’s tagline could be “Welcome to Gilead, where it’s...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

#Epsteined Trended After Ivana Trump Died, Proving Liberals Can Be Just as Brain-Poisoned as the Right

On Thursday afternoon, former President Donald Trump reported on his app TruthSocial that his ex-wife, the New York City socialite Ivana Trump and mother to his three eldest children, had died at the age of 73 after being found at the bottom of the stairs of her townhouse. The fall, which caused her blunt force injuries to her torso, was ruled accidental by the NYC Medical Examiner’s Office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P!nk
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Justin Paul
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner’s Lawyers Tell Russian Court That Marijuana Was Medically Prescribed

Brittney Griner’s lawyers told a Russian court that the WNBA star was prescribed medical cannabis at the latest hearing for Griner’s drug possession trial on Friday. Griner was detained at a Moscow-area airport for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage, resulting in the drug smuggling charges. However, during the hearing, Griner’s lawyers produced a U.S. doctor’s letter that recommended the Phoenix Mercury star use medical marijuana to treat pain.
NBA
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Left Production Company Hanging for $7.1 Million, New Lawsuit Claims

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West is facing a new lawsuit filed by a production company accusing him of owing over $7 million in outstanding fees for work on various projects over the past year. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Phantom Labs says it worked with Ye between June 2021 and March 2022 on major events like the “Free Larry Hoover”/Drake reconciliation concert, a listening event for Donda 2 in Miami, and four “Sunday Service” performances. While Phantom Labs says it “was timely paid” for the first few projects they did with West, invoices eventually...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Setlist
Rolling Stone

N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?

Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Bella Poarch Fights Grimes in ‘Dolls’ Video Featuring Madison Beer, Chloe Cherry

Click here to read the full article. Just ’cause they built a bitch, doesn’t mean she won’t fight back! On Thursday, Bella Poarch released the music video for her new song “Dolls,” and it serves as a continuation to the video for her debut single, “Build a B*tch,” which dropped last year. The Andrew Donoho-directed video follows Poarch — accompanied by several other dolls played by Euphoria‘s Chloe Cherry and singer Madison Beer — after she and the female robots escape the factory that “created them.” (For context, watch the “Build a B*tch” video, where men get to pick and choose...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Ivana Trump, Ex-Wife and Business Partner of Donald Trump, Dead at 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife and longtime business partner of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday, July 14, at her home in New York City, ABC News reports. She was 73. The Trump family confirmed her death in a statement, saying, “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Biden Fist-Bumps Ruler Who Ordered Execution of U.S. Journalist

President Joe Biden greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump at the entrance to Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The two leaders are beginning a series of meetings through which the Biden administration hopes to improve relations between the two countries, particularly in the matter of oil exports from Saudi Arabia. The diplomatic summit marks a departure from Biden’s promises to hold bin Salman accountable for his role in the 2018 murder of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was kidnapped and dismembered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, allegedly under orders from bin Salman.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Calvin Harris Taps Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell for Disco-Tinged ‘Stay With Me’

Click here to read the full article. Continuing the lead up to his forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, Calvin Harris has released the star-studded single “Stay With Me,” featuring Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell. The summer-ready track is the latest look at the EDM hitmaker’s new record, which drops Aug. 5 and mark’s Harris’ first record in five years. Backed by an easygoing, funk-laden beat, the song is anchored by a playful, sing-song hook from Halsey. “Hey, it’s a mess out there,” the “Without Me” singer coos. “They can leave, but we don’t care/We’ll stay, I’m good right here/I’ve been waiting for you all year.” “Stay With Me” follows the release of album singles “New Money,” featuring 21 Savage, and “Potion,” a collaboration between Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 also boasts appearances from artists including Normani, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, and Tinashe, among others. More from Rolling StoneJessie Baylin Delivers '1970s European Cinema' in 'That's the Way' VideoJoey Bada$$ Teases Forthcoming LP With Smooth-Talking Single 'Zip Codes'Demi Lovato Evokes Old School Pop-Punk in 'Substance' Music VideoBest of Rolling StoneThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest SongsAll 206 of Taylor Swift's Songs, Ranked
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy