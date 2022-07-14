ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Business After Hours at Ignite Life Chiropractic

ELKO — Please join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, July 21, at Ignite Life Chiropractic at 780 W. Silver St., Suite 112 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Attendees can expect to enjoy an assortment of delicious food items catered by Dreez. Also, be sure...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Rewrite: News from past issues

July 10, 1897: Married – At the residence of the bride’s parents in Lamoille Valley, July 1, 1897, Mr. D.W. Peters, Altman, Colorado, to Miss Matilda Voight. The State has discontinued the hatcheries and F. Boyce has purchased the fittings and will hereafter conduct the institution himself and for his own benefit.
ELKO, NV
Wildfire south of Jarbidge tops 20,000 acres

ELKO – A wildfire south of Jarbidge has burned 21,440 acres since it started on Wednesday, while a new fire burned 66 acres along Interstate 80 east of Wells on Saturday. The Wildcat Fire started near Draw Creek about 20 miles east of Charleston Reservoir. It is listed at 10% contained. There has been no damage to structures.
JARBIDGE, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Fire south of Jarbidge expands to more than 3,000 acres

ELKO – A wildfire that started Wednesday in northern Elko County quickly grew to more than 3,000 acres. Firefighters are suppressing the Wildcat Fire south of Jarbidge. The approximately 3,500 to 4,000-acre fire is burning in brush and grass. The fire is near Draw Creek, about 20 miles east...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: Reservoir waters warming up

Congratulations to Waylon Broadway of Spring Creek who landed a new water record wiper (white bass – striped bass hybrid) at Wildhorse Reservoir earlier this week. The chunky fish was almost 27 inches long and weighed in at 11 pounds, 6 ounces, which beat the old record by 3 ounces.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Northern Elko County wildfire quadruples in size

ELKO – A wildfire that started Wednesday evening in northern Elko County burned more than 14,000 acres by Friday evening, making it the largest fire in the region so far this year. The Wildcat Fire has burned into the Humboldt National Forest and is near the Jarbidge Wilderness. So...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Mormon crickets invade Owyhee

ELKO – Mormon crickets have been making a mess of things on the Nevada-Idaho border. An invasion at Owyhee began around the end of June, according to Myrna Hilderbrand of Owyhee Combined School. She said they arrived on the Idaho side and marched into Nevada. They have been spotted...
OWYHEE, NV
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 159 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Elko, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. The dust will be over I-80 from west of Elko to Deeth, including Lamoille Highway from Lamoille to Elko. Locations impacted include Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Bobbye L. Carlson, 26, of Elko was arrested July 10, 2022, in the 300 block of Commercial Street for felony possession of a controlled substance; intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and violation of probation. Luis A. Gaxiola-Aguirre, 21, of Elko was arrested July 9, 2022, at...
ELKO, NV
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs in the 100s and overnight lows in the 70s. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Idaho man dies in crash on Interstate 80

ELKO – An Idaho man died June 30 when his pickup crashed on Interstate 80 west of Winnemucca, according to Nevada State Police. The crash about 17 miles west of Winnemucca occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Preliminary investigation determined that a Ford F-350 pick-up truck was traveling east on I-80 in the right travel lane when, for unknown reasons, it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a reflective marker post.
WINNEMUCCA, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Man arrested for dragging child on road

ELKO – An Elko man was jailed around 1 a.m. Friday on a felony charge of child abuse. Brandon S. Fierro, 43, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets after police were called on a report of a juvenile being dragged out of a vehicle. According to...
ELKO, NV

