Brown County, WI

Brown County Serial Arsonist Sentenced

By Local News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who started three fires around Brown County has been sentenced. James Ambrosius will spend 15 years in federal prison followed by three years...

WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Police investigating incident at Chase bank on Northland

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department is investigating what looks to be an ATM that was hit by a vehicle. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 3:30 Sunday morning at the Chase Bank on East Northland Ave. and Bullard Road. Authorities told Action 2 News that the...
APPLETON, WI
Sheboygan Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

The Sheboygan Police Department is looking into a shots fired incident over the weekend. The incident reportedly occurred in the 1800 block of North 11th Street just after 3:00 Sunday morning (July 17th). Police arrived on the scene and found several spent bullet casings and began speaking with the people...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Daily Arrest Records - July 16, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, July 16, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
21-year-old rolls vehicle fleeing from deputies after a party

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office say that when a 21-year-old man was feeling a large party with alleged underage drinking, he struck a squad car and later rolled his vehicle after a short pursuit. According to a release, deputies were made aware of...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Waupaca County criminal sentencing

Recent sentencing, convictions and dismissals from Waupaca County Circuit Court. • Judge Raymond Huber sentenced Terry J. Searvogel, 34, Waupaca, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Searvogel was convicted of felony delivery of methamphetamine. • Huber placed Benjamin T. Osier, 32, Fond du Lac, on...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Albert J. Kleiber, 32, Manitowoc, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer and misdemeanor OWI (3rd) on 7/28/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on Count 2 – Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Defendant has 2 days sentence credit. Pay $2,400.00 fine, plus costs including $20.00 blood draw fee, total of $4,046.00, by 09-12-22 or 80 days jail. Thirty-six (36) months driver’s license revocation. Thirty-six (36) month ignition interlock. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. Count 1 Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for thirty (30) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) AODA assessment and follow through; 2) Have no presence in any bars, taverns, or liquor stores; 3) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling/ job search combination; 4) Pay costs of action; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Submit DNA sample. 7) Sixty (60) days jail; Forty-five (45) days jail, under the Huber Law, consecutive to the sentence imposed on count 4. Fifteen (15) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Rural Sheboygan County Home Catches Fire

A home in rural Sheboygan County caught fire late last week. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the fire on School Street in the Town of Lima at around 10:40 p.m. last week Thursday (July 14th). The Sheriff’s Department responded to the residence, along with units from...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc Police Search For Second Vandalism Suspect

The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to search for a second male suspect accused of vandalism to a historic building in the city last month. Detective SGT Mike Stone says they received a complaint on June 17th and obtained images showing two male suspects spray painting “CAL” in several colors on the structure located in the 800 block of Jay Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
Suspect In Neenah Murder Convicted, To Be Sentenced In September

A suspect in a murder last year in Neenah has entered a no contest plea and will be sentenced in September. 30-year-old Terran Colwell had been charged with felony murder and her trial was supposed to start next week. She pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon...
NEENAH, WI
Woman Convicted in Neenah Murder

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of the suspects in a Neenah murder was convicted Thursday. Terran Colwell, 30, pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30, court records show. She had...
NEENAH, WI
7-15-22 illegal drug trafficking

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff says illegal drugs are probably trafficked through Fond du Lac County and the Fox Valley on a daily basis. An out of state man was arrested over the Independence Day Holiday and law enforcement seized large quantities of illegal drugs. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the suspect was kind of like a “candyman” with such a wide variety of drugs including marijuana, LSD, heroin, mushrooms and oxycodone. Investigators also seized over $21,000 in cash, a loaded handgun and the suspect’s vehicle.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Woman convicted in deadly high-speed Appleton crash

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-year-old Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide on Thursday after a deadly car crash in September of 2021. Garcia was traveling at speeds over 100 mph before colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-year-old Silia Hurula from Appleton, died at the scene after her vehicle burst into flames.
APPLETON, WI
Powerboat driver accused of hit-and-run on Fox River appears in court

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man who is accused of operating a powerboat that crashed into a pleasure cruise paddleboat on the Fox River appeared in court Wednesday. Jason Lindemann, 52, was arrested by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office three days after the incident that occurred on July 9 and has been charged with more than 20 counts relating to his alleged involvement in the crash.
OSHKOSH, WI
No one injured in Appleton house fire on Saturday

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - No one is injured in a house fire in Appleton Saturday. The Appleton Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of East Mitchell Ave. around 7:15 p.m. for a structure fire, where everyone could get out safely. When crews arrived, they could see smoke coming from...
APPLETON, WI

