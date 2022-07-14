ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Haven Tribune

Recycled beach trash art show opens

By KAYLA TUCKER Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aov7h_0gfH58zk00

A show of art pieces made out of trash picked up from the Grand Haven State Park beach and surrounding area is open now at the Grand Haven Community Center.

“Beach Art,” hosted and compiled by artist Barbara Carlson, who owns and runs the Armory 2 Art Studio, features 24 pieces from local artists who randomly selected a box of trash provided by the studio or used their own trash they collected.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Rebel Road and Bike Time rallies welcome bikers to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI -- The fifth annual Rebel Road and the 16th annual Bike Time motorcycle rallies will host thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon this week. The first of the two rallies to open was Rebel Road on Wednesday, July 13, followed by Bike Time on Thursday, July 14, and both run through Sunday, July 17.
MUSKEGON, MI
visitgrandhaven.com

Breweries in the Grand Haven Area

A nice, refreshing drink poured from the tap is a perfect way to spend a summer evening. There are several diverse spots located in the Grand Haven area to satisfy all your brewery needs. A beer, cider, seltzer, or whatever suits your fancy is calling your name and you deserve to treat yourself. Below is a list of breweries to help you decide which option is best for you!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#The Armory 2 Art Studio
WILX-TV

Safety concerns not keeping people away from Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - While the weather may have kept some people from the Ionia Free Fair, it doesn’t sound like safety concerns did. Organizers said they have plenty of security and law enforcement to keep every one safe. People said they won’t let fear ruin the fair.
IONIA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Lost shipwreck resurfaces in Lake Michigan nearly 200 years after sinking

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A West Michigan couple believes they've located a once lost shipwreck in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Kevin Ailes and his wife, Amy, share a passion for preserving shipwrecks. "My main focus is preservation," Ailes said. "But in the process of preservation we come across a lot of information which is quite intriguing to go find something.”
SAUGATUCK, MI
corpmagazine.com

West Michigan Companies Honored as Best and Brightest to Work For

HUDSONVILLE, MI – When hundreds of representatives of some of the best businesses in West Michigan are in the same room, it seems natural to take advantage of the situation and tap into all of that knowledge. That’s exactly what the Best and Brightest Programs did Tuesday at its...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
WKQI Channel 955

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Michigan

Have you ever wondered how supernatural your city is?. GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in each state, taking into account the total number of ghost and UFO sightings per city. According to the data, Grand Rapids is the most supernatural city in Michigan. It clocked in at 150 total...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Body Of 33-Year-Old Recovered In Lake Michigan

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The body of an Ohio man was recovered Thursday in Lake Michigan, the fourth drowning from a day earlier in western Michigan. Authorities said Anthony Diehl, 33, may have been trying to help a 7-year-old boy who was struggling Wednesday in the water in South Haven. He also drowned. The search for Diehl, who was from Beaver Creek, Ohio, was suspended Wednesday night before resuming Thursday. “Unfortunately a lot of folks don’t pay attention to the red flags,” Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott said. “You’ve got to stay out of the water when it’s rough like this and a lot of times it’s people who are not from the community. They don’t understand the undertow.” Separately, the body of a 60-year-old man was recovered from the Grand River channel to Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. A 16-year-old boy drowned at another park along the lake in Ottawa County. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

Woman in critical condition after an auto-pedestrian crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, a woman suffered critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on a highway in Grand Rapids. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. on US-131. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was southbound on US-131 when her vehicle slipped on an unknown “oily substance” and crashed into a wall [...]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
jack1065.com

A deadly evening on Lake Michigan as three drown and one is missing

SOUTH HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After Lake Michigan conditions deteriorated rapidly late Wednesday, at least three people drowned and a fourth is missing. The first drowning happened around 7:30 p.m. at North Beach in South Haven. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says two adults and three kids were struggling in the water. They were able to get two adults and one kid out of the water.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WOOD TV8

Road rage shooting injures woman in southeast GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A road rage incident Saturday afternoon led to a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the shooting took place around 3:18 pm on Temple Street and Eastern Avenue SE.  A woman who was shot in the incident does not have life-threatening injuries, police say. Officers […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
1K+
Followers
135
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy