ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bank of America slashes S&P 500 target, sees stocks falling another 5% by year-end

By Jesse Pound, @jesserpound
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chip sector looks gloomy. But...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Millionaire who retired at 35 and lives off his investments: I'm making 'almost no changes' to my spending despite recession fears

For the past six years, since he retired at 35, Steve Adcock has stayed prepared for the possibility of an economic downturn. With stocks sliding and a potential recession looming, Adcock's careful preparation is paying off. Though he and his wife Courtney, who is also retired, almost exclusively make money from the growth of their investments, they are able to get through the current market turmoil without making any major changes to their spending or their portfolio. That's thanks in part to their strategy of always keeping two years worth of expenses in their savings account.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Reallocating assets: What to assess for the rest of 2022

With remarkably high levels of uncertainty surrounding the economy and peak inflation, more investors are looking to reallocate their assets in the second half of the year. "The good news is a good portion of the multiple compression I think is behind us due to expectations for higher inflation," Jason Trennert, chairman and CEO of Strategas Research Partners, told CNBC's Bob Pisani in an interview Monday on "ETF Edge."
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Bank Of America#S P 500#Jpmorgan
CNBC

These are the 10 states with America's most stable housing markets

Rising mortgage rates, a reflection of the Federal Reserve’s efforts to curb inflation, are roiling the U.S. housing market. Many forecasters now believe the market could cool considerably following years of explosive growth. Some states will fare better than others. Because companies seek locations where the housing situation will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

How to play DR Horton ahead of earnings

How to play DR Horton ahead of the company's earnings report. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
STOCKS
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. More quarterly earnings reports will stream in this week as companies and investors try to get a grip on what happened in the second quarter and what could be coming next. Interest rates and inflation surged during the three-month period, and market watchers are looking for signs of how that affected consumer behavior and profits. Two big banks, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, get things started this week with their premarket releases Monday morning. Here are the other major names set to report over the next few days:
STOCKS
CNBC

How to play the UUP

The traders lay out a way to play the dollar. With CNBC's Joe Kernen and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tony Zhang.
MARKETS
CNBC

Dow futures jump 340 points to start week as Goldman earnings top expectations

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply Monday as Goldman Sachs reported earnings that topped expectations to kick off a busy week of earnings on Wall Street. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 331 points, or 1.06%. S&P 500 futures gained 1.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 1.25%.
STOCKS
CNBC

iShares MSCI Spain ETF

There is no recent news for this security. There is no recent news for this security.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy