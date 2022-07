Click here to read the full article. RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is getting a makeover. Following a two-year absence, the Drag Race offshoot returns to VH1 on Friday, Aug. 12 (8/7c) to beat more famous mugs — but it’s not quite the competition you remember. As you’ll see in the trailer above, the nine celebrity contestants will now perform in front of a live studio audience. They will also (attempt to) keep their identities concealed until they’re eliminated. Think of it as the drag version of The Masked Singer, just replace the singing with lip syncing and the masks with, well,...

