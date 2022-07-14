Izatys, still a good neighbor after a century

This summer, 2022, marks the 100th anniversary of Izatys Resort. For most of ten decades, this venerable piece of property on Mille Lacs’ south rim has held the position of the largest resort on the big lake.

Izatys Resort had its humble beginnings in the 1920s when it was used to house prospective developers of a very primitive, virgin piece of land today known as Mazomanie Point…a sliver of land just down the road west of the resort which lines the northern rim of Cove Bay on one side and the big lake on the other. Izatys was bought by the Bettendorf family in the late 1930s and later sold to another party in the early 1950s.

Eventually, the resort was close to going bankrupt and a member of the Bettendorf family, Dorothy Dubbs, reclaimed the property in the early 1960s. The Dubbs, Jerry and Dorothy who both had lucrative jobs in the Twin Cities area, ran the resort as a mom-and-pop enterprise during the summer months and built it up, little by little, adding a 9-hole golf course, then expanding it to 18 holes when they built a series of villas along their Mille Lacs shoreline in the 1970s and early 80s.

The Izatys property came to the attention of one of the largest land developers in the state, who purchased the resort in the late 1980s and spent little time clearing the lake-shore property of the small cabins and the old main lodge and several out buildings before starting a development project unrivaled on the big lake at the time. K-Charles Development soon erected a giant main lodge, a 26-room hotel, added 18 more holes to their golf course, expanded the marina by dredging, and began building town houses on every available piece of lake shore and some on their other golf course property. By the late 1990s, Izatys, now christened “Izatys Golf and Yacht Club.” became one of the top five employers in all of Mille Lacs County.

Those were the days in the 1990s when, during May through October, Izatys Golf and Yacht Club was booming with business which included entertaining tourists, show-casing their 36 holes of championship golf, running the largest marina on Mille Lacs, hosting corporate outings on a daily basis and selling their beautiful town homes.

When the real estate venture had been fully developed, the owners sold their resort to a syndicate who ended up renaming it “Izatys Resort” and ultimately running what was once a model enterprise into bankruptcy. Enter a group of entrepreneurs from over seas, who came to Izatys’ rescue. Taking advantage of a well-known enticement for foreign development called EB-5, the foreign investors sunk lots of money into refurbishing this noted resort over the past decade and today, with their help, Izatys Resort stays afloat.

Izatys, always a friendly neighbor

From the days of mom-and-pop with their dozen small cabins and main lodge complete with restaurant, indoor and outdoor pool and bar, through the development of hundreds of townhouse units and the addition of a burgeoning time-share entity, there has always been a sense of neighborliness among not only those who own town homes on Izatys property but also those who live down the road from this grand resort in the towns of Isle, Wahkon and Onamia.

Longtime townhouse owner, Joyce Kloncz attests to that closeness, saying, “the Dubbs welcomed locals and out-of-town guests with equal kindness. Jerry and Dorothy (Dubbs) knew locals by name and so many people from the surrounding towns knew them as well. It was like family.”

Dorothy would frequently use produce from local fruit and vegetable growers to supply food for her noted restaurant finding locals with fresh raspberries, strawberries and corn on the cob to serve her guests.

Likewise, it was a local farmer, Wally Benson, from Isle whom Jerry talked into roughing out the first nine holes of golf at Izatys in the 1960s.

One of the well-know local carpenters, Dick Mucha, volunteered to build a modest “pro shop” next to the first-hole tee-box in exchange for his golf membership — a building that remains to this day.

A few years back, a professional plumber and electrician who built a home on Izatys property, noticed an eyesore of sorts on the outside of the main lodge, and volunteered, (for no money) to fix the problem. There would more than likely be no small shop inside the main lodge had it not been for the work of several locals. Izatys has also hired local women each summer, under the direction of fine botanist Mary Voorhees, to plant flowers at strategic places around the golf course, pool area and lodge, adding to the resorts ambience.

And the Dubbs, as well as later owners, always entrusted the local men who knew the lake to run their launches and the marina, one of whom was the infamous Steve Tideman who captained the iconic Izatys launch, “The Lady of the Lake” for many years when he ran what was then known as “Walleye World.”

Today, even with absentee owners, there still remains at Izatys Resort a strong connection with Mille Lacs locals. Just this past winter, Wahkon resident Gary Stromquist, (pictured above) who at times fills in running the pro-shop during the summer, decided to clean out a back room at his work place. That project took on a life of its own, and with the help of lake-home owner Jim Searles and other craftsmen including Bill Botoma who volunteered his expertise in woodwork, along with summer teen workers Chase Calander and Eric Pederson who chipped in to help paint the shop and Mike Wheelock who painted the adjoining pool-side shed, spent several months completely remodeling the pro shop from top to bottom, producing a welcome sight for all those regulars who play golf at the resort.

And at the same time, Carol Ossell, (pictured above) a frequent golfer at Izatys who lives just down the road from the resort, decided on their own to spruce up the rest-rooms between holes nine and ten on the Blackbrook Course — another example of the good neighborly rapport the big resort continues to have with their loyal customers.

There is one other project that rumor has it was an idea spawned by some locals: it was noticed that for some years, the huge launch, “Lady of the Lake,” which used to take daily trips with tourists on excursions on the big lake, had laid idle on blocks near the marina. Someone suggested to Izatys management that this Izatys icon be pulled out to the south entrance of the resort, as a welcome fixture to those entering the property. Soon, locals were volunteering to repaint the old relic of times past, (pictured above) and today, the Lady of the Lake stands at the gate of one of the oldest and most venerable resorts treasured by so many neighbors and out-of-town visitors to the heartland.