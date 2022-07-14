Regional libraries host events

Mora Library hosts Storytime in the Park

Join the Mora Public Library for a special outdoor storytime next door at Mora Library Park on Thursday, July 14, from 1-2 p.m. We’ll sing, do activities, and of course read some stories at the park, located at 210 Maple Ave. W.

This storytime is designed for preschoolers, but older children and siblings are always welcome. No registration necessary.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Mora Public Library.

The Mora Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 200 Maple Ave. W., Mora, and can be reached at (320) 679-2642.

Storytime at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market

Join the Aitkin Public Library for a special storytime on select Saturdays this summer at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market downtown. Stories, singalongs and take-and-make craft kits will available for children to bring home.

This storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 16, and August 20 in the Butler Building parking lot, 301 Minnesota Ave. N., in downtown Aitkin.

This event is geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome. No registration necessary.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.

The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339.

Wild & Free presentations at the Aitkin Library

Join the Aitkin Public Library for a special presentation by volunteers from Wild & Free Wildlife Rehabilitation. Over the course of two separate visits, Bob and Char will share stories from their years of volunteering and show pictures of some of the animals that were rehabilitated and released from the center.

The first event was July 12. The second event will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 21. All ages are welcome, though the second program will be geared more toward children of elementary school age. No registration necessary.

The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339.

Manga Workshops for teens and adults

Several regional libraries will be hosting Manga Workshops for teens and adults.

Go beyond cartooning and illustration and into the world of visual storytelling through a special Manga Workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Aitkin Public Library, and through a special Manga Workshop at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Hinckley Public Library. Leading the workshops will be Dennis Lo, a professional teaching artist for the St. Paul-based COMPAS organization.

Registration is required. The Aitkin Public Library is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339.

The Hinckley Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 106 First St. SE, Hinckley, and can be reached at (320) 384-6351.

Recommended for ages 12 to adult, this two-hour event will cover the manga genre -- comics or graphic novels originating from Japan – and how it has developed. Learn about narrative structure and the various approaches. For instance, will the story center on a plot or will it be character driven? Other storytelling elements will be covered, too, including the conflict in a story and a conclusion. The workshop will also cover the use of symbolism, comparing Western and Eastern style traditions. All supplies will be provided.

Button Making Workshop at the McGregor Library

Looking for something to do on a summer afternoon? Stop by the McGregor Public Library on Thursday, July 21, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., to make a button or three! All materials will be provided, but you can bring a printed image of your own to make into a 2-inch button. Each person can make up to 3 buttons.

This is a drop-in event, so no registration is needed. All ages are welcome, but we ask adults to accompany children ages 8 and younger.

This event is sponsored by the McGregor Area Friends of the Library.

The McGregor Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor, and can be reached at (218) 768-3305. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

For the Love of Loons Storytime

East Central Regional Library encourages children and their families to celebrate Minnesota’s state bird, the common loon, by attending an interactive storytime with two Minnesota children’s authors.

The event, called For the Love of Loons, features two picture books about loons: Little Loon Finds His Voice by Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky, and Secrets of the Loon by Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton. Audiences will learn loon language and practice loon calls; walk, dive, and fly like loons; sing an active song; learn a bit about the threats to loons; and some of the differences between loons and ducks.

Kids will go home with a loon coloring sheet and a new sense of wonder about these amazing waterbirds.

For the Love of Loons Storytime continues on these dates:

•Tuesday, July 26, 10:30 a.m., Aitkin Public Library

•Tuesday, July 26, 1 p.m., McGregor Public Library

•Thursday, July 28, 10:30 a.m., Chisago Lakes Area Library

•Thursday, July 28, 1 p.m., Wyoming Area Library

•Thursday, July 28, 3:30 p.m., Rush City Public Library

•Friday, July 29, 10 a.m., Pine City Public Library

This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, call your local library, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

Lake Superior Zoomobile Visit at the McGregor Library

Join us at the McGregor Public Library for a visit from the Lake Superior Zoomobile starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29.

In this hour-long program, animal experts from the Lake Superior Zoo will teach us all about categories of creatures. We’ll discover how scientists sort animals into groups based on how they look and behave. Guests are asked to sanitize their hands before and after handling the animals.

This program is designed for children of preschool age through elementary school age and their caregivers. Registration is required and opens July 15 at 10:30 a.m. on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.

The Zoomobile visit is sponsored by the McGregor Area Friends of the Library.

The McGregor Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor, and can be reached at (218) 768-3305. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).