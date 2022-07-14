ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, MN

Regional libraries host events

Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 4 days ago

Mora Library hosts Storytime in the Park

Join the Mora Public Library for a special outdoor storytime next door at Mora Library Park on Thursday, July 14, from 1-2 p.m. We’ll sing, do activities, and of course read some stories at the park, located at 210 Maple Ave. W.

This storytime is designed for preschoolers, but older children and siblings are always welcome. No registration necessary.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Mora Public Library.

The Mora Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 200 Maple Ave. W., Mora, and can be reached at (320) 679-2642.

Storytime at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market

Join the Aitkin Public Library for a special storytime on select Saturdays this summer at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market downtown. Stories, singalongs and take-and-make craft kits will available for children to bring home.

This storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 16, and August 20 in the Butler Building parking lot, 301 Minnesota Ave. N., in downtown Aitkin.

This event is geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome. No registration necessary.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.

The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339.

Wild & Free presentations at the Aitkin Library

Join the Aitkin Public Library for a special presentation by volunteers from Wild & Free Wildlife Rehabilitation. Over the course of two separate visits, Bob and Char will share stories from their years of volunteering and show pictures of some of the animals that were rehabilitated and released from the center.

The first event was July 12. The second event will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 21. All ages are welcome, though the second program will be geared more toward children of elementary school age. No registration necessary.

The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339.

Manga Workshops for teens and adults

Several regional libraries will be hosting Manga Workshops for teens and adults.

Go beyond cartooning and illustration and into the world of visual storytelling through a special Manga Workshop at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Aitkin Public Library, and through a special Manga Workshop at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 at the Hinckley Public Library. Leading the workshops will be Dennis Lo, a professional teaching artist for the St. Paul-based COMPAS organization.

Registration is required. The Aitkin Public Library is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339.

The Hinckley Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 106 First St. SE, Hinckley, and can be reached at (320) 384-6351.

Recommended for ages 12 to adult, this two-hour event will cover the manga genre -- comics or graphic novels originating from Japan – and how it has developed. Learn about narrative structure and the various approaches. For instance, will the story center on a plot or will it be character driven? Other storytelling elements will be covered, too, including the conflict in a story and a conclusion. The workshop will also cover the use of symbolism, comparing Western and Eastern style traditions. All supplies will be provided.

Button Making Workshop at the McGregor Library

Looking for something to do on a summer afternoon? Stop by the McGregor Public Library on Thursday, July 21, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., to make a button or three! All materials will be provided, but you can bring a printed image of your own to make into a 2-inch button. Each person can make up to 3 buttons.

This is a drop-in event, so no registration is needed. All ages are welcome, but we ask adults to accompany children ages 8 and younger.

This event is sponsored by the McGregor Area Friends of the Library.

The McGregor Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor, and can be reached at (218) 768-3305. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

For the Love of Loons Storytime

East Central Regional Library encourages children and their families to celebrate Minnesota’s state bird, the common loon, by attending an interactive storytime with two Minnesota children’s authors.

The event, called For the Love of Loons, features two picture books about loons: Little Loon Finds His Voice by Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky, and Secrets of the Loon by Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton. Audiences will learn loon language and practice loon calls; walk, dive, and fly like loons; sing an active song; learn a bit about the threats to loons; and some of the differences between loons and ducks.

Kids will go home with a loon coloring sheet and a new sense of wonder about these amazing waterbirds.

For the Love of Loons Storytime continues on these dates:

•Tuesday, July 26, 10:30 a.m., Aitkin Public Library

•Tuesday, July 26, 1 p.m., McGregor Public Library

•Thursday, July 28, 10:30 a.m., Chisago Lakes Area Library

•Thursday, July 28, 1 p.m., Wyoming Area Library

•Thursday, July 28, 3:30 p.m., Rush City Public Library

•Friday, July 29, 10 a.m., Pine City Public Library

This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, call your local library, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

Lake Superior Zoomobile Visit at the McGregor Library

Join us at the McGregor Public Library for a visit from the Lake Superior Zoomobile starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 29.

In this hour-long program, animal experts from the Lake Superior Zoo will teach us all about categories of creatures. We’ll discover how scientists sort animals into groups based on how they look and behave. Guests are asked to sanitize their hands before and after handling the animals.

This program is designed for children of preschool age through elementary school age and their caregivers. Registration is required and opens July 15 at 10:30 a.m. on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.

The Zoomobile visit is sponsored by the McGregor Area Friends of the Library.

The McGregor Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor, and can be reached at (218) 768-3305. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs winter creel data down significantly

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The Minnesota DNR released the Mille Lacs Lake creel survey data from December 24, 2021, through February 27, 2022, earlier this spring. The data shows the walleye harvest in general was down significantly from 2021. Winter walleye harvest numbers For that time period, there were 6,671 pounds of walleye harvested that will count against...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Isle High School hosts tri-annual class reunion

by Bob Statz bob-statz@apgecm.com Photo - by Diane Gibas In conjunction with the festive Isle Days weekend of mid-July, more than 700 Isle High graduates from years spanning 1942-1972 were invited to attend a Tri-Annual Reunion held at the Isle High School stage on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In all, over 200 graduates attended the gathering. Food was catered by Smokin’ Mortars of Isle and Isle High grad Evan Green emceed the event.
Mille Lacs Messenger

Aitkin County Fair on for July 6-9

Get ready for the 131st annual Aitkin County Fair to be held July 6-9. With a full schedule of entertainment, demonstrations, 4-H and open class exhibitions and judging, along with the carnival rides and concessions, there should be something for everyone. Creative Activities Creative Activities has a full schedule of demonstrations and judging open to the public. ...
AITKIN, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Energy Trust Board awards quarterly grants

The Mille Lacs Community Trust Board meets quarterly to distribute funds raised through Operation Round Up. This June, the board awarded $20,750 in grants to local non-profit organizations including: Aitkin Alzheimer’s Team, Aitkin American Legion, Aitkin Farmer’s Market, American Legion Riders, Post # 395, Angels Anonymous, Aitkin County, Committee for Awareness and Prevention of Suicide (CAPS), Garrison Bay Lake Area Lions, Knights of Columbus Cuyuna Range Council, Lakes Area Chaplaincy, Lakes Area Music Festival, Lakes Area United Way, Long Lake Conservation Foundation, Mille Lacs County Operation Community Connect, Riverwood Foundation, Ruby’s Pantry, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #1727. The total...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mcgregor, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Hinckley, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Mcgregor, MN
Government
City
Aitkin, MN
City
Mora, MN
Mora, MN
Government
Mille Lacs Messenger

School board, district staff honored as Hometown Heroes

School district motto: “Empowering learners with lifelong skills to succeed” Isle Public Schools: Herbert S. Nyquist Elementary School and Isle High School on the south shore of Lake Mille Lacs in Isle, Minnesota. Every year, the Isle Days committee nominates a “Hometown Hero” to honor during the festival and with a spot of honor in the Grand Parade, which begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, on Main Street. ...
ISLE, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Band awarded $3.1 million for incubator program

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced on June 21 that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $3.1 million grant to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Onamia, to construct a new Tribal business incubator to support entrepreneurs. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan’s Indigenous Communities program. This investment is an example of EDA’s commitment to Indigenous communities, as well as to addressing equity as one of its top investment priorities. This grant will provide a space for...
ONAMIA, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

College update: Dean’s Lists and graduates

The following area student is among the 590 Spring Semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena: Bradley Bernu, Isle, Electrical Line Worker-Diploma. Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2022 spring semester honors lists. The President’s List includes 346 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes 325 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74. ...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures VP receives top honor

Dustin Goslin is named Economic Development Professional Of The Year Dustin Goslin (Pam-Mbwit-M’ko), Vice President of Business & Economic Development for Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures was recently named Economic Development Professional of the Year at the 2022 Annual Travois Indian Country Affordable Housing & Economic Development Conference. The conference recognized six companies and leaders who represent the best of economic development and whose partnerships and projects have improved the quality...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Art#Wild Free
Mille Lacs Messenger

Suzanne Cekalla endorsed by DFL for Senate Dist. 10 seat

Ordained Minister and small business owner Suzanne Cekalla of Rice is the Endorsed DFL candidate for the 10th District of the State Senate. “I am a firm believer in rural Minnesota,” she told the gathered supporters after being endorsed. “We have so many great things to offer. I’ve always lived here, and those of us that live here know what it means in our hearts. It’s a fabulous place to be.” ...
RICE, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Onamia woman charged with second degree assault

A Onamia woman was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault. According to the complaint: On June 30, Mille Lacs Tribal Police responded on a medical call of an elderly person at a Onamia residence. While responding, dispatch notified the officers that the persons granddaughter, Nashay Deshawn Barnes- Gibson, 20, was present...
ONAMIA, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Central Lakes College announces new Performing Arts Center leaders

Central Lakes College announces new Performing Arts Center leaders Central Lakes College is pleased to announce the addition of two new leaders in its Performing Arts Center. Joey Yow has been named Director of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Cory Johnson will serve as theatre faculty within the Liberal Arts and Sciences at the college. “The arts are an integral part of the College. We are proud...
BRAINERD, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Isle woman charged with drug possession

A Isle woman is charged with fifth degree drug possession, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance. According to the complaint: On June 28, a Milaca Police officer observed a vehicle pass them with a light illuminating the license plate. The officer caught up with the vehicle and observed the registered owner May Garnet Leighton, 36 as the driver and sole occupant. ...
ISLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mille Lacs Messenger

Onamia Days float winner

Onamia Depot Library won first place for floats in the Onamia Days Parade. Sandy Brouillet and Katelyn Dustin displayed popular book covers and balloons to attract attention for the library.
ONAMIA, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Grand Forks man charged with domestic assault

On June 23 a Grand Forks, Minn. man allegedly committed assault with a dangerous weapon (vehicle) and two counts of domestic assault. According to the criminal complaint: On June 23, Mille Lacs Tribal Police were dispatched to a Onamia residence on a report of a shirtless man that had run a vehicle into a house. ...
ONAMIA, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

County attorney, sheriff seek summary judgment in court case

Attorneys working on behalf of Mille Lacs County attorney Joseph Walsh and sheriff Don Lorge filed a motion in U.S. District Court June 16, renewing a request for a summary judgment in the case of the county vs. the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The motion asks that the court dismiss the case against them as individuals and establish the county as the party to the lawsuit. In the court...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
43
Followers
85
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/millelacs/

Comments / 0

Community Policy