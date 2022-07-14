Applications open for veteran service bonuses

Gov. Tim Walz has announced that veterans who served during the Global War on Terrorism can now apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service. During the 2022 Minnesota Legislative session, the Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus program was included as part of the first comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill in recent memory.

The law includes nearly $25 million for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) will facilitate the application and bonus payment processes.

Eligible veterans or currently serving members of the military must have served sometime between September 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021. To apply, veterans or their beneficiaries should visit the website MinnesotaVeteran.org/ServiceBonus.

The application period will continue until June 30, 2024, unless the funds have been exhausted prior to then. Applicants will receive email updates throughout the entire process and will receive an email communication when their payment is issued. Applicants can also log into the application portal linked from MinnesotaVeteran.org/ServiceBonus and select the Application Status tab.

“Our service members and their families make incredible sacrifices to preserve the safety and freedom of our state, nation, and world,” said Walz. “This bonus recognizes the service and sacrifices of our heroes who answered the call to protect all of us.”

“The State of Minnesota has a long history of awarding service bonuses to Minnesota veterans who served in America’s wars,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “Starting in 1919 after World War I, through World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, and now the Global War on Terrorism. MDVA recognizes the sacrifices and courage Minnesotans took to defend our country.”

The Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus has three payment tiers:

1. $600 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021 and was NOT awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

2. $1,200 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021 and WAS awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

3. $2,000 for the beneficiary of a veteran who provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021, AND died between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021, as a result of a service-connected injury, disease, or condition, and WAS eligible for one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

“Our team will begin to process the applications immediately,” said Dave Bellefeuille, MDVA Director of Veterans Employment and Higher Education. “To reduce processing time and support a quick and smooth application process, applicants should be sure to complete the entire application and include all supporting documentation.”

Veterans, currently serving military members, or beneficiaries are encouraged to call 1-888-LinkVet or contact their County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) with any questions or for more information. Find a Minnesota CVSO at MACVSO.org. The application website MinnesotaVeteran.org/ServiceBonus also includes a number of frequently asked questions and answers.