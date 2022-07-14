ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Applications open for veteran service bonuses

Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 4 days ago

Gov. Tim Walz has announced that veterans who served during the Global War on Terrorism can now apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service. During the 2022 Minnesota Legislative session, the Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus program was included as part of the first comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill in recent memory.

The law includes nearly $25 million for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) will facilitate the application and bonus payment processes.

Eligible veterans or currently serving members of the military must have served sometime between September 11, 2001, and August 30, 2021. To apply, veterans or their beneficiaries should visit the website MinnesotaVeteran.org/ServiceBonus.

The application period will continue until June 30, 2024, unless the funds have been exhausted prior to then. Applicants will receive email updates throughout the entire process and will receive an email communication when their payment is issued. Applicants can also log into the application portal linked from MinnesotaVeteran.org/ServiceBonus and select the Application Status tab.

“Our service members and their families make incredible sacrifices to preserve the safety and freedom of our state, nation, and world,” said Walz. “This bonus recognizes the service and sacrifices of our heroes who answered the call to protect all of us.”

“The State of Minnesota has a long history of awarding service bonuses to Minnesota veterans who served in America’s wars,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “Starting in 1919 after World War I, through World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, and now the Global War on Terrorism. MDVA recognizes the sacrifices and courage Minnesotans took to defend our country.”

The Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus has three payment tiers:

1. $600 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021 and was NOT awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

2. $1,200 if the veteran or currently serving service member provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021 and WAS awarded one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

3. $2,000 for the beneficiary of a veteran who provided honorable service in federal service between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021, AND died between September 11, 2001 and August 30, 2021, as a result of a service-connected injury, disease, or condition, and WAS eligible for one of the following medals: Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal.

“Our team will begin to process the applications immediately,” said Dave Bellefeuille, MDVA Director of Veterans Employment and Higher Education. “To reduce processing time and support a quick and smooth application process, applicants should be sure to complete the entire application and include all supporting documentation.”

Veterans, currently serving military members, or beneficiaries are encouraged to call 1-888-LinkVet or contact their County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) with any questions or for more information. Find a Minnesota CVSO at MACVSO.org. The application website MinnesotaVeteran.org/ServiceBonus also includes a number of frequently asked questions and answers.

Comments / 0

Related
Mille Lacs Messenger

Draft wolf plan update is ready for public review

Plan guides DNR in strengthening wolf conservation and minimizing human-wolf conflicts The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources welcomes comments through 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, on a draft of Minnesota’s updated wolf management plan that incorporates the diverse views of Minnesotans and will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation once finalized. “Wolf conservation is a high priority for the DNR and we expect this updated plan to help ensure...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Creel survey shows walleye harvest down significantly

The Minnesota DNR Mille Lacs Lake creel survey data from December 24, 2021, through February 27, 2022, shows the walleye harvest in general was down significantly from 2021. For that time period, there were 6,671 pounds of walleye harvested that will count against the 80,300 pound state share of the 135,000 pound overall quota set for the 2022 angling year. In comparison to the winter of 2021, there were 15,551 pounds of walleye harvested - more than double. Read Erik Jacobson’s complete article, in the Out & About section, inside this edition of the Messenger.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs winter creel data down significantly

erik.jacobson@apgecm.com The Minnesota DNR released the Mille Lacs Lake creel survey data from December 24, 2021, through February 27, 2022, earlier this spring. The data shows the walleye harvest in general was down significantly from 2021. Winter walleye harvest numbers For that time period, there were 6,671 pounds of walleye harvested that will count against...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
Mille Lacs Messenger

Newborn fawns collared, tracked for second year as part of long-term study

Wildlife researchers with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have completed outfitting newborn fawns with GPS-tracked collars as part of a three-year study taking place in southern Minnesota. The study uses data from GPS collars to track deer movement, habitat preferences, causes of mortality and deer dispersal rates. “This is the first study of fawns in southern Minnesota in more than 20 years,” said Eric Michel, farmland wildlife research scientist...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Mille Lacs Messenger

Ask a trooper - Dangers of putting your feet up?

Question: We were driving down the interstate the other day and I was passed by a vehicle and I noticed the front passenger had their feet up on the front dash. This was a newer vehicle so I know there are air bags and this got me wondering if this was legal. Answer: What you saw is not illegal but it was certainly not safe. People never intend to be involved in a crash, but it can happen at any time. One danger people forget...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mortgage help program deadline extended to Aug. 17

The application period for HomeHelpMN has been extended until Aug. 17 to allow more time for Minnesota homeowners to apply for assistance. HomeHelpMN provides $109 million in federal assistance for homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage or other homeownership-related expenses due to factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program on May 17 and has already received applications from over 2,800 households, with requests for funds representing about a third of the available funding. ...
MINNESOTA STATE
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
43
Followers
85
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/millelacs/

Comments / 0

Community Policy