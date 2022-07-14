ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College roundup: Dean’s List, graduates named

Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 4 days ago

Students named to the spring semester 2022 Dean’s List at the U of M Crookston were announced recently by the Office of the Registrar. To qualify for a place on the Dean’s List, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Students named to the Dean’s List include Lily Orzem from Onamia.

The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Kaylin Plautz of Onamia to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet announces more than 120 students attending the college during Spring Semester 2022 achieved high academic standing and earned Dean’s List honors for the semester grading period.

Requirements for earning Dean’s List honors at Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College include maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or higher while completing 12 or more course credits during the semester. Local students are Mary Greene of Onamia and Thomasina Powell of Wahkon.

Dr. Susan Larson, provost and dean of Concordia College, Moorhead, has announced the names of students whose superior academic achievement during the second semester of the 2021-22 academic year placed them on the Dean’s Honor List. To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale. The list includes Emily Miller, daughter of David and Nancy Miller of Isle.

Cathleen Stowers from Wahkon graduated with an associate of science degree in nursing from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji during the 2021-2022 school year.

Morgan Voss of Isle was among 94 students receiving master’s degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May, with a Master of Science - Education, School Psychology degree.

Local students earned degrees from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, during the 2021-2022 school year. Maggie Rens of Isle earned a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary teacher education.

Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021-22 graduates. These students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs.

Eric McQuoid of Isle, Associate of Arts,

Tristan Davis of Onamia, Associate of Applied Science, Accountant, with Honors; and a Certificate, Bookkeeping, with Honors

Aiyanna Mitchell of Onamia, Associate of Arts,

Kyle Strecker of Onamia, Associate of Applied Science, Videography Production

Emily Tienter of Wahkon, Associate of Arts, with honors

The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past spring semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato were announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Brian Martensen.

Nicholas Pederson of Onamia was one of 971 students who qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 straight “A” average.

St. Cloud State University graduated more than 1,132 students during spring semester 2022. Among the graduating class was Rachel Graupmann of Isle, who earned a Master of Science degree, in Communication Sciences and Disorders.

More than 600 graduates were honored during the 2021-2022 academic year at Alexandria Technical & Community College. The spring commencement ceremony was held May 11, 2022 at the Runestone Community Center in Alexandria. Among the graduates was Tate Orazem of Isle, who earned an Associate of Applied Science Degree, Law Enforcement,

