Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Illinois Stacks Up

An estimated 222,455,652 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 68.0% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Illinois, 68.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Illinois is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of July 11, Illinois has received about 29,271,400 vaccinations and administered about 79.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 3,451,749 confirmed cases of the virus in Illinois as of July 11 -- or 27,091 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 26,646 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of July 11, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people 1 Rhode Island 84.0% 887,871 36,339 2 Vermont 81.7% 511,917 20,205 3 Maine 81.0% 1,083,756 20,262 4 Connecticut 80.0% 2,857,635 23,360 5 Massachusetts 80.0% 5,519,240 27,996 6 Hawaii 78.8% 1,119,509 21,496 7 Washington D.C. 78.7% 538,686 23,093 8 New York 77.5% 15,147,177 28,854 9 Maryland 76.6% 4,626,010 18,925 10 New Jersey 76.3% 6,795,667 28,127 11 Virginia 74.0% 6,305,795 22,159 12 Washington 73.8% 5,561,938 22,265 13 California 72.8% 28,798,440 25,817 14 New Mexico 72.1% 1,510,921 27,127 15 New Hampshire 71.8% 974,454 24,568 16 Colorado 71.7% 4,083,063 27,151 17 Oregon 70.7% 2,964,813 19,559 18 Delaware 70.7% 683,349 29,613 19 Minnesota 70.1% 3,936,077 27,699 20 Pennsylvania 69.6% 8,918,896 23,566 21 Illinois 68.7% 8,757,469 27,091 22 Florida 68.2% 14,535,778 30,741 23 Wisconsin 66.3% 3,851,633 29,829 24 Utah 65.7% 2,077,862 31,093 25 Nebraska 64.3% 1,240,775 26,092 26 Arizona 63.4% 4,546,868 29,920 27 North Carolina 63.2% 6,563,250 27,886 28 Texas 63.0% 18,080,038 24,934 29 South Dakota 62.9% 554,501 27,850 30 Kansas 62.7% 1,824,234 27,901 31 Iowa 62.5% 1,971,236 25,368 32 Nevada 62.4% 1,893,392 25,773 33 Alaska 62.3% 459,177 35,832 34 Michigan 60.6% 6,061,863 26,206 35 Ohio 58.8% 6,878,109 24,368 36 South Carolina 58.5% 2,972,202 30,686 37 Oklahoma 58.2% 2,293,544 27,514 38 Kentucky 57.9% 2,588,624 31,614 39 West Virginia 57.7% 1,042,219 29,669 40 Montana 57.7% 613,018 27,030 41 Idaho 56.9% 998,686 26,565 42 Missouri 56.8% 3,482,090 24,645 43 Indiana 56.8% 3,801,355 26,633 44 North Dakota 56.3% 427,557 33,051 45 Georgia 56.0% 5,889,813 25,358 46 Tennessee 55.4% 3,753,362 31,554 47 Arkansas 55.2% 1,662,677 28,916 48 Louisiana 53.9% 2,509,456 26,582 49 Mississippi 52.2% 1,557,621 28,171 50 Alabama 51.8% 2,531,605 28,045 51 Wyoming 51.5% 297,545 28,667

