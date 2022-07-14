Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How South Carolina Stacks Up
An estimated 222,455,652 Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or 68.0% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 58.5% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.
Lower than average vaccination rates in South Carolina appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of July 11, South Carolina has received about 11,247,500 vaccinations and administered about 69.0% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,560,139 confirmed cases of the virus in South Carolina as of July 11 -- or 30,686 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 26,646 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of July 11, 2022.
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Rhode Island
|84.0%
|887,871
|36,339
|2
|Vermont
|81.7%
|511,917
|20,205
|3
|Maine
|81.0%
|1,083,756
|20,262
|4
|Connecticut
|80.0%
|2,857,635
|23,360
|5
|Massachusetts
|80.0%
|5,519,240
|27,996
|6
|Hawaii
|78.8%
|1,119,509
|21,496
|7
|Washington D.C.
|78.7%
|538,686
|23,093
|8
|New York
|77.5%
|15,147,177
|28,854
|9
|Maryland
|76.6%
|4,626,010
|18,925
|10
|New Jersey
|76.3%
|6,795,667
|28,127
|11
|Virginia
|74.0%
|6,305,795
|22,159
|12
|Washington
|73.8%
|5,561,938
|22,265
|13
|California
|72.8%
|28,798,440
|25,817
|14
|New Mexico
|72.1%
|1,510,921
|27,127
|15
|New Hampshire
|71.8%
|974,454
|24,568
|16
|Colorado
|71.7%
|4,083,063
|27,151
|17
|Oregon
|70.7%
|2,964,813
|19,559
|18
|Delaware
|70.7%
|683,349
|29,613
|19
|Minnesota
|70.1%
|3,936,077
|27,699
|20
|Pennsylvania
|69.6%
|8,918,896
|23,566
|21
|Illinois
|68.7%
|8,757,469
|27,091
|22
|Florida
|68.2%
|14,535,778
|30,741
|23
|Wisconsin
|66.3%
|3,851,633
|29,829
|24
|Utah
|65.7%
|2,077,862
|31,093
|25
|Nebraska
|64.3%
|1,240,775
|26,092
|26
|Arizona
|63.4%
|4,546,868
|29,920
|27
|North Carolina
|63.2%
|6,563,250
|27,886
|28
|Texas
|63.0%
|18,080,038
|24,934
|29
|South Dakota
|62.9%
|554,501
|27,850
|30
|Kansas
|62.7%
|1,824,234
|27,901
|31
|Iowa
|62.5%
|1,971,236
|25,368
|32
|Nevada
|62.4%
|1,893,392
|25,773
|33
|Alaska
|62.3%
|459,177
|35,832
|34
|Michigan
|60.6%
|6,061,863
|26,206
|35
|Ohio
|58.8%
|6,878,109
|24,368
|36
|South Carolina
|58.5%
|2,972,202
|30,686
|37
|Oklahoma
|58.2%
|2,293,544
|27,514
|38
|Kentucky
|57.9%
|2,588,624
|31,614
|39
|West Virginia
|57.7%
|1,042,219
|29,669
|40
|Montana
|57.7%
|613,018
|27,030
|41
|Idaho
|56.9%
|998,686
|26,565
|42
|Missouri
|56.8%
|3,482,090
|24,645
|43
|Indiana
|56.8%
|3,801,355
|26,633
|44
|North Dakota
|56.3%
|427,557
|33,051
|45
|Georgia
|56.0%
|5,889,813
|25,358
|46
|Tennessee
|55.4%
|3,753,362
|31,554
|47
|Arkansas
|55.2%
|1,662,677
|28,916
|48
|Louisiana
|53.9%
|2,509,456
|26,582
|49
|Mississippi
|52.2%
|1,557,621
|28,171
|50
|Alabama
|51.8%
|2,531,605
|28,045
|51
|Wyoming
|51.5%
|297,545
|28,667
