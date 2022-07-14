ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are 10 churches transformed through adaptive reuse in Charlotte

By Sam Carnes, Palmer Magri and Astrid Bridgwood/Queens University of Charlotte News Service for CharlotteFive
Keeping church structures open in one way or another is the historic pattern in Charlotte, said Shelia Bumgarner, a historian, genealogist and librarian at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.

“Charlotte rarely tears down a church,” she wrote recently. “It happens, but that is rare.”

[CHURCH TEARDOWN: Despite neighbors’ attempts to save it, this church in NoDa will be demolished for apartments]

Bumgarner provided a list of 10 spaces transformed from Charlotte churches into something new — and some are undergoing a second transformation. They are:

The Arches

Location: 201 Grandin Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

What it is: It is in the process of becoming condominiums.

What it was: The Wesley Heights Methodist Church became the AME Zion Church and later an annex of Immanuel Church of All Nations.

[READ MORE: What’s old is new again: In Charlotte, even the churches aren’t immune from redevelopment.]

Bonterra

Location: 1829 Cleveland Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Dilworth

What it is: A restaurant now being transformed into another restaurant by the owners of Supperland, Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel.

What it was: Atherton Methodist Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSChY_0gfH2hiR00
Bonterra's building started out as Atherton Methodist Church. DIEDRA LAIRD/Observer files

Caldwell Presbyterian Church

Location: 1615 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Elizabeth

What it is: When complete, the church-owned building will become affordable apartments for the chronically homeless, young women with newborn children, and people with a diagnosis of AIDS.

What it was: A building on the campus of Caldwell Presbyterian Church.

Church on Parkwood

Location: 1017 Parkwood Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Villa Heights

What it is: An apartment complex.

What it was: The Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church

READ MORE: Charlotte Observer expands online accessibility with more free articles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07SAXj_0gfH2hiR00
The Church on Parkwood was transformed by Cluck Design from a church into luxury apartments. Kenna Ehman

Congregate NoDa

Location: 3117 Whiting Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

What it is: A coworking space.

What it was: Whiting Avenue Baptist Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JqCQ_0gfH2hiR00
The space that now holds Congregate NoDa was once Whiting Avenue Baptist Church. Vanessa Infanzon/CharlotteFive

Great Aunt Stella Center

Location: 926 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204

Neighborhood: Second Ward/Uptown

What it is: A venue for non-denominational weddings, performances and special events.

What it was: The Tabernacle Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church

McColl Center

Location: 721 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward/Uptown

What it is: Home to an arts organization.

What it was: The Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9eH5_0gfH2hiR00
The McColl Center was once the Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church. Joshua Komer/The Charlotte Observer

Spirit Square

Location: 345 N College St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: First Ward/Uptown

What it is: Spirit Square, an art and performance venue, is now closed for additional transformation.

What it was: First Baptist Church

SouthPark Church

Location: 3151 Apex Dr Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: SouthPark

What it is: A church within a mixed-use retail center.

What it was: Sharon United Methodist Church, one of the rare church buildings demolished in Charlotte,

Supperland

Location: 1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood

What it is: A Southern steakhouse-style restaurant.

What it was: The Plaza Church of Christ

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTCTW_0gfH2hiR00
The main dining room at Supperland. Kenty Chung

This story was prepared for CharlotteFive by Sam Carnes, Palmer Magri and Astrid Bridgwood, students in the James L. Knight School of Communication at Queens University of Charlotte, which provides the news service in support of local community news. Their summer work is supported by the James E. Rogers Research Program.

