Here are 10 churches transformed through adaptive reuse in Charlotte
Keeping church structures open in one way or another is the historic pattern in Charlotte, said Shelia Bumgarner, a historian, genealogist and librarian at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.
“Charlotte rarely tears down a church,” she wrote recently. “It happens, but that is rare.”
Bumgarner provided a list of 10 spaces transformed from Charlotte churches into something new — and some are undergoing a second transformation. They are:
The Arches
Location: 201 Grandin Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Wesley Heights
What it is: It is in the process of becoming condominiums.
What it was: The Wesley Heights Methodist Church became the AME Zion Church and later an annex of Immanuel Church of All Nations.
Bonterra
Location: 1829 Cleveland Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Dilworth
What it is: A restaurant now being transformed into another restaurant by the owners of Supperland, Jamie Brown and Jeff Tonidandel.
What it was: Atherton Methodist Church
Caldwell Presbyterian Church
Location: 1615 E 5th St, Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Elizabeth
What it is: When complete, the church-owned building will become affordable apartments for the chronically homeless, young women with newborn children, and people with a diagnosis of AIDS.
What it was: A building on the campus of Caldwell Presbyterian Church.
Church on Parkwood
Location: 1017 Parkwood Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Villa Heights
What it is: An apartment complex.
What it was: The Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church
Congregate NoDa
Location: 3117 Whiting Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
What it is: A coworking space.
What it was: Whiting Avenue Baptist Church
Great Aunt Stella Center
Location: 926 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204
Neighborhood: Second Ward/Uptown
What it is: A venue for non-denominational weddings, performances and special events.
What it was: The Tabernacle Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church
McColl Center
Location: 721 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Fourth Ward/Uptown
What it is: Home to an arts organization.
What it was: The Associated Reformed Presbyterian Church
Spirit Square
Location: 345 N College St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: First Ward/Uptown
What it is: Spirit Square, an art and performance venue, is now closed for additional transformation.
What it was: First Baptist Church
SouthPark Church
Location: 3151 Apex Dr Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28211
Neighborhood: SouthPark
What it is: A church within a mixed-use retail center.
What it was: Sharon United Methodist Church, one of the rare church buildings demolished in Charlotte,
Supperland
Location: 1212 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Plaza Midwood
What it is: A Southern steakhouse-style restaurant.
What it was: The Plaza Church of Christ
This story was prepared for CharlotteFive by Sam Carnes, Palmer Magri and Astrid Bridgwood, students in the James L. Knight School of Communication at Queens University of Charlotte, which provides the news service in support of local community news. Their summer work is supported by the James E. Rogers Research Program.
