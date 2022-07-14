ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Liverpool, OH

Local school hiring multiple positions

By Jonathan Renforth
 4 days ago

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool City Schools is hiring for the upcoming school year.

In a post on its Facebook page , the district listed multiple positions open.

These include behavioral specialists and teachers.

You can find those job listings on the school’s website .

