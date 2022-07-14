ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia falls from ranking as best state for business in new report

By Leland Pinder
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Ktls_0gfH1QhB00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia has been dethroned as the best state in America for doing business, according to a new report from CNBC.

North Carolina took the top spot with Washington scoring the second place spot.

States were scored on 88 metrics in 10 broad categories all tied to economic development and policy.

While Virginia fell in the rankings for 2022, the Commonwealth has fairly consistently ranked in the top five.

Even though there was no ranking assigned in 2020 due to the pandemic, Virginia held the top spot in 2021 and 2019 under former Gov. Ralph Northam, in 2011 under former Gov. Bob McDonnell and in 2007 and 2009 under former Gov. Tim Kaine, according to CNBC.

Last year, CNBC praised Virginia for maintaining its top spot going into and coming out of the pandemic.

"I want us to be the best state for business and that's going to require us to continue to get the cost of doing business and the cost of living down in Virginia," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in an interview on Wednesday.

From last year to this year, Virginia saw its biggest decline in the categories of workforce and economy, and its biggest improvements in infrastructure and business friendliness.

Barry DuVal, the president and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, shared the following statement in response to the fall in rankings:

While Virginia is no longer ranked the #1 state for business according to the CNBC rankings, the state remains a favored location for business and has made great strides over the past few years to restore our competitive position. Today’s rankings confirm that Virginia is a leader in many areas where the Virginia Chamber has been active, notably enhancing our educational system and our recent investments in infrastructure. Unfortunately, the cost of doing business continues to rise in the Commonwealth, making it harder to compete against other states which have aggressively cut taxes and streamlined regulations. We look forward to working with leaders at the state and local level to address these challenges to enhance Virginia’s reputation as a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

Susan Swecker, the chairwoman for the Democratic Party of Virginia, also shared a statement in response:

After inheriting the strongest economy in Virginia's history, Governor Youngkin’s divisive, ineffective start to his governorship has stripped Virginia of its best in America economic standing. For three years in a row, Virginia was the top state for business under Governor Northam and Democratic leadership. Now, after the tumultuous six months of a culture warrior, conservative extremist - our stay atop the mountaintop is over. With Youngkin’s focus on running for President in 2024 and playing to a far-right base, Virginia has lost out on the top state to do business. Governor Youngkin’s culture wars and failed business practices are hurting Virginians and making our Commonwealth less competitive. His political ambition is costing Virginia its world-class economic status - and that is a damn shame.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virginia Held
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Bob Mcdonnell
Person
Tim Kaine
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy