Storms get a later start, rumbles of thunder through the night

BALTIMORE -- We are tracking some potentially severe storms heading to the Baltimore area Monday afternoon. Due to the threat of severe storms and localized flash flooding, we have declared an Alert Day. These storms could enter the Baltimore area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., with the 5 to 6 p.m. time frame being the most likely window for rain.The main threat will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall leading to that localized flash flooding.So far, nothing points to a repeat of last Tuesday. A very low tornado threat exists mainly for western Maryland during the mid-afternoon hours.Storms will push south by Monday night. Tuesday looks fine with sunny skies and hot afternoon temps in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 MINUTES AGO