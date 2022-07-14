ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Minister heckled after ‘toxic’ and ‘loaded question’ jibes at Angela Rayner

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ak5T_0gfH1DSy00

A Cabinet minister was heckled after branding Angela Rayner “toxic” and accusing her of asking loaded questions in the style of “when did you stop beating your wife”.

Kit Malthouse, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came under fire in the Commons as he made the comments in response to concerns of a “cover-up” over the Covid public inquiry.

Labour deputy leader Ms Rayner acknowledged the country has reached the “dark milestone” of more than 200,000 Covid-19 deaths, telling Mr Malthouse: “The Prime Minister delayed the start of the public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic, with the hearings not expected until 2023, making a full inquiry unlikely before the next election.”

Ms Rayner highlighted reports suggesting the Government is “trying to block evidence to the inquiry, with ministers fearful they could be sued for damages”, adding: “There can be no hint of a cover-up or excuses for ministers dodging scrutiny.

“Does he deny those reports that have been in the press and, if not, how can he assure us and the public that process will be independent?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YucQP_0gfH1DSy00
Kit Malthouse made the comments in response to concerns of a ‘cover-up’ in the Covid public inquiry (PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Malthouse, to heckling from the Opposition benches, replied: “Well, the honourable lady has her very own brand of toxic which she attempts to pump into everything the Government does and she’s effectively, no, no, no, no, we literally can’t conduct debate in this House on the ‘when did you stop beating your wife?’ questions.

“This inquiry will be one that will be independently chaired and thoroughly conducted. It will have statutory powers to summon evidence and witnesses in the way that others have done.”

Mr Malthouse said the Government is “determined to learn the lessons of the Covid pandemic”, adding: “Nobody thinks that everything that happened during the pandemic was perfect.

“But to start her contemplation of this issue by maligning the motives of those ministers who put their shoulder to the wheel at a time of national emergency is frankly disgraceful.”

Mr Malthouse earlier told MPs “I own a young man in his 20s” – before acknowledging it is his son.

Conservative MP Lee Anderson (Ashfield) pressed the minister to ensure civil servants are back in the office.

Mr Malthouse replied: “We do want to see as many people as possible back in the office, not just because it’s more efficient, not just because we think it’s a better way for Government to operate, but also because we all, importantly, have a duty to the young.

“It is impossible for the young to acquire the skills and the abilities that they need when they are working remotely.

“As somebody who has someone in their 20s, well, I own a young man in his 20s, my son, I know how debilitating it would be for those who are starting their career to operate from their bedrooms.

“Those of us in senior positions have a moral duty to be present in person with them to give them the skills and abilities they need to advance their careers.”

Cabinet Office colleague Jacob Rees-Mogg also appeared to blame civil servants working from home for delays in public services for items such as driving licences and passports, saying technology is “unquestionably the answer” to reduce delays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LGMk_0gfH1DSy00
Jacob Rees-Mogg said too many civil servants are still working from home (PA) (PA Wire)

Labour MP Chi Onwurah MP (Newcastle upon Tyne Central) said: “Passport delays, driving licence delays, benefit delays, visa delays, which bit of backlog Britain is he going to break further in order to slash the civil service?”

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “The honourable lady is confusing two different things. There haven’t been reductions in the Passport Office. These are proposed reductions.

“What is going on is that too many people are still working from home. We need to get people back in the office doing their jobs. But we can also do more with fewer people.”

Answering a similar question from Labour shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Hopkins, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “What we are trying to do is to get back from the Covid backlog.

“It is undoubtedly the question, the fact, that because people have not been going into their offices – if you take DVLA, the mail wasn’t being opened, it was piled up in room after room because people weren’t going in… to the office.”

He said that was a combination of Covid requirements but also the “excessive rules” of the Welsh Government, adding: “This backlog has to be dealt with, but technology is unquestionably the answer.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

MPs to stage confidence vote in Boris Johnson’s Government

MPs will stage a vote of confidence in the Government on Monday amid renewed opposition calls for Boris Johnson to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker prime minister. If the Government is defeated it would almost certainly trigger a general election, although that would require a significant...
POLITICS
newschain

Mordaunt accused of missing Government meetings to plot leadership bid

Penny Mordaunt missed key meetings in her role as a Government minister in order to plot her leadership campaign, her departmental boss has claimed. The trade minister’s absence forced colleagues to pick up the pieces, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan alleged in a scathing attack on the leadership hopeful.
POLITICS
newschain

TV debate cancelled as Mordaunt comes under fire from her boss

Penny Mordaunt missed ministerial meetings because she was plotting her Tory leadership bid, her departmental boss claimed, as senior Conservatives expressed concern about the increasingly bitter race to replace Boris Johnson. The trade minister’s absence from meetings forced colleagues to pick up the pieces, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan alleged...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Chi Onwurah
Person
Kit Malthouse
Person
Rachel Hopkins
newschain

Labour accuses Tory contenders of abandoning ‘levelling up’ agenda

Labour is accusing the remaining Tory leadership contenders of having abandoned Boris Johnson’s “levelling up” agenda in the race to promise tax cuts. In a keynote speech in Darlington on Monday, shadow levelling up secretary Lisa Nandy will say that a Labour government will “meet this moment” and take up the commitment to bring prosperity to left-behind communities.
POLITICS
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Cabinet#Commons#House
newschain

‘Typical’ quips the Queen as mobile phone rings during hospice visit

The Queen saw the funny side when a mobile phone rang at a crucial moment as she officially opened a £22 million hospice building. The 96-year-old monarch, joined by the Princess Royal, was making a rare public appearance outside Windsor Castle, to formally launch the new home of the Thames Hospice, which has been welcoming royals for decades.
CELL PHONES
newschain

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

An amusement park in north-west Denmark is to scrap a rollercoaster for good after a 14-year-old girl died, reportedly when the rear part of the ride came off the rails. A 13-year-old boy also suffered hand injuries on Thursday on the Cobraen rollercoaster at the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
newschain

Mordaunt clashes with rivals on trans issues in Tory leadership TV debate

Penny Mordaunt has clashed with Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch as they challenged her record on trans issues in the first TV debate of the contest. Appearing before a Channel 4 studio audience, Ms Truss and Ms Badenoch accused Ms Mordaunt of having backed self-identification when she had responsibility for equalities issues – something she strongly denied.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Six people killed as dust storm causes US highway pile-up

Six people have died after a dust storm fuelled by wind gusts topping 60mph caused a pile-up in the US state of Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed on Interstate 90, three miles west of Hardin, and Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It...
MONTANA STATE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy