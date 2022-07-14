ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Statesville Record & Landmark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

statesville.com

WSOC Charlotte

PHOTOS: Mooresville equestrian estate hits market at nearly $16M

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville estate carrying a price tag of nearly $16 million tops the charts in the Charlotte region as the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale — and it isn’t found on Lake Norman. That rural property — an equestrian estate spanning more than 140 acres — is between Mooresville and China Grove in Rowan County.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $449,900

Lake Life! Enjoy a resort feel where you live with this Lake Norman access via community kayak and canoe storage and launch, fishing and other fun lake activities. Amenities include clubhouse, 5 lane lap pool with zero entry side, walking trails, playground, and bocce ball courts. Welcome HOME to this meticulously maintained, charming ranch in highly sought after Atwater Landing just steps away from the deluxe amenity center. Step inside the bright foyer and take in the airy open floor plan, including 9-foot ceilings throughout the living area. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas range and walk-in pantry. 4 bedrooms including and oversized primary suite with a vaulted ceiling. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and perfect for entertaining with 3 distinct areas. Home comes with smart home technology including QOLSYS IQ Panel, Skybell door bell, Kwikset Smartcode888, EZ Wave switch and Honeywell thermostat. Walk right in and know you are at home.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Big-name tenant marks latest win for Gaston County industrial park

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Another big-name tenant has landed at a large industrial park in Gaston County. The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to the Charlotte Business Journal that it plans to open a new facility in that county. Sources have told CBJ that USPS will occupy a building at Gateway85, NorthPoint Development’s 365-acre industrial park between Gastonia and Lowell. USPS is expected to take a completed building of over 620,000 square feet at the park.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Krispy Kreme celebrating 85th anniversary with 85-cent orignal dozens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary doughnut maker Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 85th birthday in grand fashion, including sweepstakes that will give thousands of people free doughnuts for an entire year. Krispy Kreme will award 8,500 people with free doughnuts for a year as part of the celebration. And while...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville Fire-Rescue uncouples hose to officially open Station 6

A ribbon-cutting at a new fire station is a major event in any town. In Mooresville, the occasion was seemingly even too big for a ribbon. Rather, when the time came to officially open Mooresville Fire-Rescue’s sixth station on Tuesday morning, they brought out something more fitting — a bright orange fire hose.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in NC

Charlotte, N.C. — Saturday's Powerball drawing revealed a $1 million winner in North Carolina. The North Carolina Education Lottery reports someone bought a winning $1 million Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store. The winning ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. The $2 ticket...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Cook Out Summer Shootout to include Cruise-In on July 19

CONCORD – The seventh round of the Cook Out Summer Shootout includes a Cruise-in Night on July 19 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hagerty and Streetside Classics will bring more than 50 dream cars for fans to enjoy ahead of a night of grassroots racing with Legend Cars and Bandoleros. The night will feature a car cruise on the quarter-mile between the Bandolero and Legend Car features.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sharon Owenby & Friends to perform at July Music Speaks event

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the July Music Speaks event featuring Sharon Owenby & Friends. The event will be held on July 28 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. The event is free and open to the community to attend.
STATESVILLE, NC
nsjonline.com

Cooper announces 125 jobs in Hickory as Merchants Distributors begins new expansion

HICKORY — Merchants Distributors, LLC (MDI), a wholesale grocery distributor founded in Hickory in 1931 will invest $35 million in a new expansion of its services and operations, creating 125 jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company anticipates adding approximately 250,000 square feet to its perishable capacity at its Caldwell County facilities.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

7 more Charlotte-area stores fined for overcharging, state audit shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of grocery stores overcharging for items has skyrocketed, state audits show, and officials believe staffing shortages could be to blame. According to state records, seven Charlotte-area stores received fines for overcharging in the first quarter of 2022. They include four Walmart stores, in Belmont, North Charlotte, Matthews, and Indian Trail, two Dollar Generals, in Marshville and East Charlotte, and a Dollar Store in Northeast Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Hickory resident celebrates her 100th birthday; she served Catawba County Schools, worked as a chemist and remains an active community member

Frances Landaas turned 100 years old Thursday in the company of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as her friends in Hickory. Landaas was born in LaFollette, Tennessee, on July 14, 1922. Her mother was Stella Wolfe and her father was the Rev. T.R. Wolfe. She had two sisters, Jane and Mary Ann.
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

North Carolina Blackberry Festival returns to downtown Lenoir

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for answers after a person was found dead just after midnight Saturday in northeast Charlotte. Country music fans descend on Uptown for Garth Brooks stadium concert. Updated: 23 hours ago. Thousands of country music fans flooded uptown Charlotte Friday night for the first of two Garth...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gas prices are finally falling. Here's how low they could go

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drivers are finally catching a break at the pump as gas prices continue to fall from record highs across North Carolina and South Carolina. Some drivers have reported seeing prices at or below $4 a gallon, which is a big drop from where they were just a few weeks ago in many parts of the region. Experts say those gas prices will continue to drop, depending on a few factors. How long can we expect prices to fall and just how low will they get?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

A private company runs CATS bus operations. Charlotte leaders didn’t know that until this story. Questions from WBTV spurred CATS explanation to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For years, a private company hired by the City of Charlotte has controlled nearly all aspects of the city’s bus service. But virtually none of the city’s elected leaders knew that. WBTV began investigating the bus system after months of problems plagued CATS operations:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Proposed Gaston lithium mine gets more time to submit data

State mining officials have given Piedmont Lithium another six months to complete studies required for approval of a permit for the company's proposed lithium mine in northern Gaston County. Piedmont wants to build the 1,500-acre mine and processing operation east of Cherryville, to supply lithium for electric vehicle batteries. The...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

First Lanternfly spotted in NC, sparking concern for ag industry

In June the first Spotted Lanternfly sighting in North Carolina happened in Forsyth County. In a news release, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the spotting occurred near Interstate 40 in Kernersville. Spotted Lanternflies have been a problem ever since they were first identified in 2014 in Pennsylvania. The...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

