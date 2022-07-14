ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, OK

Livesay Orchards closed Thursday as Porter Peach Festival begins

By Julia Gorman, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

PORTER, Okla. — Livesay Orchards was not open for the first day of the 56th annual Porter Peach Festival due to a significantly damaged peach crop.

While the orchard has dealt with significant crop damage in the past, Kent Livesay, one of the co-owners of Livesay Orchards, said an early May hail storm was to blame this year. Due to a roughly 90% crop loss, the orchard is only selling limited amounts of peaches on Friday and Saturday.

Kent Livesay told FOX23, “This is the third year in the past five that we’ve had crops under 15 percent.”

Livesay said he expects to harvest peaches until September if you can’t make it this weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOUP2_0gfH188a00
Livesay Orchards

Wagoner County Emergency Management and the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office will be stationed at the festival. Emergency Management Director Heath Underwood said he’s expecting the biggest need to be for heat-related issues. There will also be more security this year.

“We’ve added more security, more law enforcement in here just because of the way the world is right now, so we’ve added a little bit more armed guards in here, so we’ll have armed sheriff’s deputies in here,” said Underwood.

Livesay said he expects to harvest peaches until September if you can't make it this weekend. A full itinerary of the festival can be found here.

