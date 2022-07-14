ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees Award Jersey Patch Sponsor Search to Legends

By Brendan Coffey
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XzDH3_0gfH0lJl00

Click here to read the full article.

The New York Yankees are starting their search for a corporate sponsor patch to add to the iconic pinstripes. The team has selected Legends , the data and experiences business it co-founded, to manage the search.

“This opportunity is historic, and we are proud that the Yankees have entrusted us to lead this search,” Chris Hibbs, Legends president of global partnerships, said in a press release announcing the deal this morning. “On top of the incredible media value and reach, being the preeminent partner of one of the most recognized brands in the world is immeasurable. This is a truly unrivaled opportunity.”

As sports’ most valuable franchise and arguably best-known worldwide, the high-profile opportunity could result in a significant sum of money for the Bronx Bombers, perhaps more than $20 million annually. The patch deal may exceed other teams’ ballpark naming rights deals, in part because the Yankees don’t sell the naming rights to their Bronx stadium. It likely doesn’t hurt that the team is on a pace to match its all-time season win total of 114 this campaign.

“This partnership will be a premier sponsorship, and we are excited to team up with a company that will benefit from what this relationship represents in terms of visibility and brand association,” Michael J. Tusiani, the Yankees’ head of partnerships, said in the release.

Major League Baseball clubs and players approved the addition of sponsor patches to uniforms beginning with the 2023 season. While all 30 club uniforms already sport the Nike swoosh logo on jerseys and pants, as well as the New Era logos on caps and Stance logo on stirrups, the jersey patch is significant foray into brand sponsorship. Under the MLB agreement, the jersey patches will be four by four inches and positioned on either sleeve of the uniform. The sponsor and its logo will have to be approved by the league and players for every team, with alcohol, betting and media brands forbidden from consideration. As a league, MLB took in $1.13 billion in corporate sponsorships in 2021.

Legends works with a number of top-tier sports teams around the world on sponsorship projects, facility upgrades , marketing and data and analytics. The two organizations are well-acquainted, with the Yankees one of the original co-founders of Legends—with the Dallas Cowboys—in 2008. The two teams still own slightly more than 40% of the equity of Legends, after last year’s deal that gave investment manager Sixth Street controlling equity. Legends will only represent one MLB club at a time in the search for patch sponsors, according to the company.

More from Sportico.com
Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Los Angeles Dodgers Peanut-Pitching Vendor Banned From Pitching Peanuts

Click here to read the full article. The Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t saying “Nuts to you.” They just want peanut-loving fans to be safe when they get their goobers, or so they claim. Vendor Roger Owens, known for his talent of pitching peanuts to fans at games, has now been barred by his employer, Levy Restaurants, from tossing the bags at fans, according to Deadline. Owens told the Los Angeles Times that Levy Restaurants cited fan safety as its reason for the ban. The peanut-pitching Owens isn’t just any vendor. He once appeared on Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show to showcase his skills. He’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

Click here to read the full article. In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of...
NFL
Sportico

VC Chamath Palihapitiya Sells Remaining Stake in Warriors

Click here to read the full article. Chamath Palihapitiya has sold his remaining stake in the Golden State Warriors, the billionaire venture capitalist and SPAC proponent said on Twitter today. The Social Capital founder said he sold an initial tranche in December and his remaining equity last week. In December, Sportico reported that Arctos increased its stake in the Warriors to 13% from 5% at a valuation of roughly $5.5 billion. The NBA played a role in Palihapitiya’s exit, following his controversial comments in January about the genocide of the Uighur people in China’s Xinjiang region, according to a person familiar with the...
NBA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade target: David Bednar

Despite some recent struggles, Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar would fit in like a glove in the Yankees’ bullpen. Not only has he had an incredible season, but the right-hander was very good last year, too. He is on the right side of 30 at age-27, controllable, and efficient.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

Yankees: "The New York Yankees announced that they have acquired INF/OF Tyler Wade on Wednesday from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations." Wade had previously been on the Yankees for the first five seasons of his MLB career prior to...
ANAHEIM, CA
Popculture

Fox Digitally Disgraces 9/11 Memorial During New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Fox Sports apologized for a tasteless graphic shown during the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox game Saturday night. In the middle of Baseball Night in America, the network showed a graphic with the longtime baseball rivals' logos superimposed onto the memorial pools at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. The pools were built at the spots where the World Trade Center Twin Towers stood and are surrounded by the names of those killed in the 2001 and 1993 terrorist attacks.
MLB
Sportico

Denver Post Looking to Sell Piece of Colorado Rockies

Click here to read the full article. The Denver Post is looking to sell a piece of its stake in the Colorado Rockies, according to multiple people familiar with the plans.The newspaper, owned by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, owns a 7.3% stake in the MLB team. The group is looking to sell about half of that stake, according to the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private.The Post has retained Inner Circle Sports to assist in the sale, the people said. A representative for the Rockies, currently controlled by brothers Dick and Charlie Monfort, declined to...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#United Soccer League#The New York Yankees#The Bronx Bombers#Major League Baseball
Sportico

USC, UCLA Big Ten Defections Lead NCAA Down Desolation Row

Click here to read the full article. Jayhawks and Trojans and Bruins, oh my. Forget the Lions and Tigers. In fact, with the headlines screaming about USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten, and with reports mighty Kansas is discussing taking its basketball talents to the Big East and going independent on the gridiron, forget about the NCAA controlling football. It’s over. Time’s up. Everybody out of the pool. Let’s also not worry about whether the Rutgers volleyball team will have to fly to Los Angeles for games. Or whether the Trojan soccer team should play in State College on a Tuesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

A Year Into NIL Era, We Still Can’t Reliably Track Financial Data

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to sports business data, college athletics typically generates a bevy of standardized, public information. Due to open records laws, state universities are required to disclose their finances, allowing Sportico to compare public schools’ men’s basketball ticketing revenues or spending on meals for women’s golfers.  And yet, one year into college athletes being allowed to profit off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), public NIL data remains limited, fragmented and vaguely defined. Digital NIL marketplaces, which connect athletes with brands and enable them to track their transactions for compliance purposes, are primary...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

FIFA Brings Microchips to the World Cup With New Offside Tracking Tech

Click here to read the full article. FIFA will debut new offside tracking technology at this year’s World Cup, as officiating across sports continues to experiment with automation. The governing body announced the system, and showed off some of its capabilities, on Friday. Twelve tracking cameras monitoring players 50 times per second will be synced with an “inertial measurement unit” sensor inside the ball to allow officials to make offside calls in a matter of seconds. “We are aware that sometimes the process to check a possible offside takes too long, especially when the offside incident is very tight,” FIFA referees committee...
NFL
Sportico

Sporticast: ‘Where’s Moose Jaw?’ Sports Banker Sal Galatioto Shares Stories

Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams are joined by longtime banker Sal Galatioto to talk about his extensive career, sports ownership. the massive increase in franchise valuations and more. Galatioto, the president of Galatioto Sports Partners, started doing sports team transactions in the mid-1990s. One of his first deals, he said, was a San Antonio Spurs deal, in which a buyer could have purchased the NBA team for about $80 million. It is now worth about $2.05 billion, according to Sportico‘s numbers. Over the course of Galatioto’s career, sports has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Sportico

British Open Win Pushes Smith Over $7M for Season as Purses Rise

Click here to read the full article. Cameron Smith collected $2.5 million for winning the Open Championship and breaking Rory McIlroy’s heart—along with the tickers of thousands of fans who showed up at the Old Course expecting one of their favorite sons to hoist the Claret Jug. McIlroy started the day with a four-shot lead over Smith, but the 28-year-old from Australia shot a final-round 64, including a blistering six under on the back nine, to take the title. Smith also won this year’s Tournament of Champions ($1.46 million) and Players ($3.6), pushing his earnings to $7.3 million for the year....
GOLF
Sportico

Dunkin’ Joins New 3ICE Hockey League as a Top Sponsor

Dunkin’ Donuts has joined the fledgling 3ICE hockey league as one of its main sponsors in an unspecified six-figure deal for this season. The new league, which opened June 18, is a 3-on-3 extravaganza, played in a six-team, every-weekend tournament format. Each game is 16 minutes split into two eight-minute periods, and teams are coached by former National Hockey League players Grant Fuhr, Brian Trottier, Joe Mullen, Guy Carbonneau, John LeClair and Larry Murphy. The teams are all named after the coaches.
NHL
Sportico

NFL Player Data Market Evolving With Profits and Pitfalls to Match

Click here to read the full article. Stan Mimoto isn’t a metrologist, but he knew where the wind was blowing. When he decided to launch SD Labs alongside Mark Gorski seven years ago, the big data revolution in pro football was only in its infancy – with most focus merely on player tracking analytics to help gain a competitive edge. Today, the movement is entering its most pivotal phase yet as biometric data collection becomes more granular and more applicable, and a potentially highly monetizable asset. Health and performance data began as a new training tool for athletes, but has sense...
NFL
Sportico

NWSL Hires Investment Bank Inner Circle to Lead Two-Team Expansion

Click here to read the full article. The NWSL has retained investment bank Inner Circle Sports to lead its sale of two expansion teams, according to multiple people familiar with the plans. This marks the first time the women’s soccer league has formally launched a competitive expansion process. The 12-team NWSL is looking to add a pair of new franchises to begin play in 2024. Inner Circle, based in New York, will handle that process, said the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private. It’s unclear how the expansion slots might be priced. The league’s Washington franchise recently sold...
MLS
Sportico

Alex Ovechkin’s Touted NWSL D.C. Buy In, Payout Never Came to Be

Click here to read the full article. On May 10, 2021, Steve Baldwin, then the owner of the Washington Spirit, appeared at a press conference to discuss the NWSL club’s newest investor: Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. As the Spirit celebrated the news on social media and in the press, Baldwin called it “a really exciting day for the Washington Spirit and the NWSL” and enthusiastically welcomed Ovechkin to the team’s investor group. Appearing via video connection, Ovechkin detailed his life-long support of women’s sports thanks to his mom, a two-time Olympic basketball player for Russia, and spoke about how excited...
SOCCER
Sportico

Madison Avenue Takes Deeper Swing at Fox’s Major League Events

Click here to read the full article. Some of the nation’s big-spending advertisers are taking a new swing at one of its oldest sports. When Fox telecasts Major League Baseball’s 2022 All-Star Game from Los Angeles Tuesday night, viewers are likely to notice big-league pitches from 25 marketers that have never purchased spots in the event, including Samsung, Adobe, Bank of America, Intel, Qatar Airways and Airbnb, Variety reports. They will join a slew of commercials from companies like Mastercard, Geico, General Motors, T-Mobile, Apple and Google that are already regular league sponsors. “We are up 30% higher on a revenue basis...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

MLS Signs $270M Betting Data Deal With IMG Arena

Click here to read the full article. Major League Soccer (MLS) has signed an exclusive long-term global partnership with IMG Arena to create next-generation fan experiences in sports betting. IMG Arena will produce data feeds and use proprietary software that will service both the back end and the front end of the sportsbook. The agreement is worth more than $270 million, according to people familiar with the deal who were granted anonymity because the matter is private. IMG Arena will deliver official data, innovative content solutions, next-generation fan analytics, and marketing tools to MLS’s betting and media partners. The agreement...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy