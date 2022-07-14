ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Sporticast: Fanatics and Nike Draw Closer, Apple’s MLS Strategy

By Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQdkb_0gfH0hmr00

Click here to read the full article.

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a new partnership between Nike and Fanatics .

Under the agreement , Fanatics will soon begin manufacturing most of Nike’s fan gear for its highest-profile college partners (a list that includes Alabama, Florida and Michigan). It’s a lesser-known part of the Fanatics business–making gear on behalf of other companies–and one that helps it become even more indispensable in the world of college sports apparel.

The hosts also discus the strategy behind Apple’s new partnership with Major League Soccer. The league’s goals have been widely discussed, but the hosts flip the equation and look at things from Apple’s perspective. The tech giant, which has a market cap of roughly $2.3 trillion, is a contender for the NFL ’s Sunday Ticket package, and could be a bidder for NBA rights in a few years.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the NBA and NBPA agreeing to jointly fund a $24.5 million program providing money to former ABA players who never qualified for NBA pensions, and the latest in the LIV Golf upheaval.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple , Google , Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Tom Brady on His $375 Million Fox Sports Deal, His Retirement Date and More

Click here to read the full article. In a move that no one saw coming, Tom Brady will be returning to play for his beloved New England Patriots. But before you call your extended family in Boston to celebrate, know that this homecoming is only for a movie, writes Variety. In 80 for Brady, the three-time MVP-winning quarterback, who jumped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, is playing the 2017 version of himself at Super Bowl LI. Brady wears his famous blue-and-white jersey, face paint and a near-buzz cut, all for a scene in which he re-creates one of...
NFL
Sportico

Denver Post Looking to Sell Piece of Colorado Rockies

Click here to read the full article. The Denver Post is looking to sell a piece of its stake in the Colorado Rockies, according to multiple people familiar with the plans.The newspaper, owned by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, owns a 7.3% stake in the MLB team. The group is looking to sell about half of that stake, according to the people, who were granted anonymity because the details are private.The Post has retained Inner Circle Sports to assist in the sale, the people said. A representative for the Rockies, currently controlled by brothers Dick and Charlie Monfort, declined to...
DENVER, CO
Sportico

United Soccer League Taps Legends for Decade-Long Sales and Fan Effort

Click here to read the full article. The United Soccer League has inked a 10-year deal focused on maintaining growth momentum with Legends, the experiential and data and analytics business, the two companies announced this morning. Legends will seek to boost national sponsorship sales, generate actionable fan insights and uncover innovative business solutions for the men’s and women’s teams through the USL’s leagues. The USL has professional and club teams in about 200 communities in the U.S., and has designs on challenging MLS supremacy for the sport by aligning with the global soccer norms around season timing and possibly embracing relegation,...
MLS
sneakernews.com

Nike Is Bringing Back The Air Bo Turf

The dual-sport legend known as Bo Jackson served as the face of much of Nike’s Trainer footwear line in the late 80s and early 90s, but most of those models were made specifically for the gym floor. Bo spent most of his time on turf and grass fields, so Nike concocted a model just for that purposes – the Air Bo Turf.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Alabama State
hypebeast.com

Nike Basketball Shares First Look at the Zoom Freak 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo has officially stepped foot into the next phase of his journey with. Basketball and his new Nike Zoom Freak 4 has been officially unveiled. His newest signature shoe announcement lines up with the premier of Rise — a Disney+ film that depicts the one-time champion’s entire life story from his humble beginnings to becoming one of the most dominant players the NBA has ever witnessed.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nike Draw Closer#Mls Strategy#Fanatics#Major League Soccer#Nba#Aba#Liv Golf#Sportico Com
sneakernews.com

More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears

As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
DETROIT, MI
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk High Suits Up In Desert Camo

“Desert Camo” has appeared atop many a release in the past decade, from the Air Max 1 to the Supreme x Air Jordan 5. And it seems this year, Nike is trying to bring the beloved pattern back into the fold, doing so with the help of the Air Max line-up and this newly-unveiled Dunk High.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Google
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny 1 “All-Star” To Return

It didn’t take long for Penny Hardaway, the 3rd overall pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, to cement his status as a superstar of the league. The Orlando Magic guard broke convention for being such a solid ball-handler at his 6’7″ frame, but he stood out for a silky smooth game and for representing the next generation of NBA dominators thanks to his pairing with some other fella named Shaquille O’Neal.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Letterman Pack” Adds The Air Max 97 To The Team

The Nike Air Max 97 is in the midst of its 25th anniversary. And while no word has been confirmed by the brand about the pair’s return to “Silver Bullet” form, the sneaker has emerged in handfuls of compelling new styles over the last seven months. Akin...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Big, Chenille-Covered Swooshes To This Black And Orange Dunk High

Halloween is fast-approaching, and Nike is just as quickly getting into the spirit. And though they’ve yet to set up the skeletons and cobwebs, the brand has dressed a number of their classics in black and orange, doing so even across this chenille-adorned Dunk High. The colorway itself, with...
APPAREL
Sportico

VC Chamath Palihapitiya Sells Remaining Stake in Warriors

Click here to read the full article. Chamath Palihapitiya has sold his remaining stake in the Golden State Warriors, the billionaire venture capitalist and SPAC proponent said on Twitter today. The Social Capital founder said he sold an initial tranche in December and his remaining equity last week. In December, Sportico reported that Arctos increased its stake in the Warriors to 13% from 5% at a valuation of roughly $5.5 billion. The NBA played a role in Palihapitiya’s exit, following his controversial comments in January about the genocide of the Uighur people in China’s Xinjiang region, according to a person familiar with the...
NBA
Sportico

FIFA Brings Microchips to the World Cup With New Offside Tracking Tech

Click here to read the full article. FIFA will debut new offside tracking technology at this year’s World Cup, as officiating across sports continues to experiment with automation. The governing body announced the system, and showed off some of its capabilities, on Friday. Twelve tracking cameras monitoring players 50 times per second will be synced with an “inertial measurement unit” sensor inside the ball to allow officials to make offside calls in a matter of seconds. “We are aware that sometimes the process to check a possible offside takes too long, especially when the offside incident is very tight,” FIFA referees committee...
NFL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low Scrap Appears In Knicks Colors

Compared to its simpler, less-modified counterpart, the Nike Dunk Low Scrap rarely sees new releases. There are, however, still a few pairs on the way, and the Swoosh has just added this Knicks-inspired colorway to the calendar. Unlike previous options, this rendition of the Dunk Low Scrap opts for a...
APPAREL
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy