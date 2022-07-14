Sporticast: Fanatics and Nike Draw Closer, Apple’s MLS Strategy

Click here to read the full article.

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a new partnership between Nike and Fanatics .

Under the agreement , Fanatics will soon begin manufacturing most of Nike’s fan gear for its highest-profile college partners (a list that includes Alabama, Florida and Michigan). It’s a lesser-known part of the Fanatics business–making gear on behalf of other companies–and one that helps it become even more indispensable in the world of college sports apparel.

The hosts also discus the strategy behind Apple’s new partnership with Major League Soccer. The league’s goals have been widely discussed, but the hosts flip the equation and look at things from Apple’s perspective. The tech giant, which has a market cap of roughly $2.3 trillion, is a contender for the NFL ’s Sunday Ticket package, and could be a bidder for NBA rights in a few years.



Lastly, the hosts discuss the NBA and NBPA agreeing to jointly fund a $24.5 million program providing money to former ABA players who never qualified for NBA pensions, and the latest in the LIV Golf upheaval.

