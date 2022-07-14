Why can’t Alexa reach Amazon Music?

“They're gorgeous, but too expensive, heavy, and lacking in features.”. It’s generally true that when it comes to headphones, you get what you pay for. As prices go up, you can expect better materials, better craftsmanship, more and better features, and better sound quality. That’s why V-Moda’s new S-80 wireless, on-ear headphones are so surprising. At $400, they cost as much as Sony’s WH-1000XM5, which we consider to be the best wireless headphones right now. At that price, the S-80 should be exceptional, but instead, they’re an oddity — a well-crafted but highly limited set of headphones that lean on a single idea for their appeal: when you twist the earcups outward, they become speakers that you can supposedly use for personal or small-group listening.

