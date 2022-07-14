CNY Inspirations: Listening for change

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. How does change happen in a community? The first step is to listen. I met migrant workers whose lives were nothing...
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I am a lover of books and reading. I have never focused much on mystery novels. However, the incredibly popular Inspector Gamache novels by Louise Penny offer not only delightful crime situations and characters you can feel, but wisdom that stays with long after the last page has been read. I often take away invaluable insights, quotes, and literary references for my personal reflection journal. Since I am also a lover of music, I found her book, “A Beautiful Mystery,” particularly special. It is set in an abbey where silent monks live simply and sing Gregorian chants. A special reverence was required to enter this world. As it turns out, singing chants and listening to them had the power to jettison us to an unexplained sense of belonging. We become less alone. We remain individuals but become part of something bigger and part of everything including other people, animals, rocks, trees, the sky. The book describes the Gregorian chants “as entering the body and rearranging our DNA so they we are part of everything around us. We are at peace.”
For almost a century, St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church of Syracuse has celebrated the myriad Middle Eastern cultures that represent its congregation. During the height of the pandemic, the church kept the festival alive by transforming it into a drive-thru celebration, but it returned to in-person last Thursday for its 93rd year.
Rome, N.Y. — Teams from all over the country gathered to celebrate the game of Bocci on Saturday in Rome, N.Y. The Toccolana Club welcomed 129 4-person teams to its 15 court covered complex on East Dominick Street. The club was founded in 1925 by Italian immigrants from village of Tocco da Casauria in the Province of Pescara in the Abruzzo Region of Italy. “It feels like a big family reunion”, co-organizer Mike Ferlo explains, “the big draw is that anyone can play.”
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people were shot and one grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun in Clinton Square in Syracuse early Sunday morning, according to police and dispatchers. Multiple people called 911 and reported anywhere from 10 to 20 shots being fired at 3:44 a.m.,...
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police were called to the city’s Skunk City neighborhood Sunday night to investigate a reported shooting with injuries, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center. A woman called 911 at 11:04 p.m. to say her boyfriend had just been shot outside, according to police...
Here are 117 home sales recorded between July 5 and July 8 at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office. The most expensive sale was a 5-bedroom, 2-bath old-style home in the Village of Eldridge that sold for $723,500, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The sale included a commercial building, currently home of Marty’s Barn Cellar, a furniture store.
Lysander, N.Y. — State police say a Baldwinsville man started to turn onto one road Sunday evening when he abruptly changed directions and turned the opposite direction off Route 370 in Lysander. Another Baldwinsville resident following behind that man tried to pass, but instead the two drivers collided, state...
Manlius, N.Y. - After opening two years ago, Spera’s & Sons in Manlius has closed, according to the store’s Facebook page. “Sorry Manlius, we will be closed under further notice,” the post read. Shoppers said they arrived at the store earlier this week to find the Manlius shop closed. A sign was posted on the shop.
Syracuse, N.Y. — More than 100 Syracuse-based National Guard soldiers are headed to Germany to help train the Ukrainian military. One-hundred-forty soldiers from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team left Friday for Fort Bliss, Texas, to prepare for a trip to Europe, according to a news release by the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs.
The revving of engines and unharnessed exhaust burning your throat only means one thing in Syracuse, its time for Nationals the largest car show in the northeast. Filling the 37-acre complex seemed to be easy with show cars packing in leaving small driving lanes on Friday. Full sun and high...
Lenox, N.Y. — A pit bull owner who repeatedly punched and robbed a 62-year-old runner in Madison County was arrested Friday, troopers said. The 62-year-old man was running along a trail at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in Lenox when he saw two pit bulls off their leashes acting aggressively, according to a news release sent by State police Saturday.
Gas prices are continuing to fall after reaching a record high last month. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.521, down nearly 50 cents from an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA. In New York state, average gas prices have dropped to $4.694, 45 cents lower than June 14′s record high.
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his groin and leg was driven in a private vehicle Friday night to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, police said. Officers were called to the hospital at about 7:04 p.m. to investigate the shooting, Syracuse Police spokesperson Lt. Matthew...
Henderson, N.Y. — A man working on a driveway in Henderson was hit by a trailer and died Saturday, troopers said. Matthew F. Bondellio Sr, 55, of Adams Center in Jefferson County, was part of a work crew sealing the driveway of 15058 Snowshoe Road at 12:16 p.m., according to a news release from State Police.
Update 7:12 p.m.: Traffic returned to normal on the NYS Thruway Friday night after emergency crews finished working on a crash in the eastbound lanes, according to a state Department of Transportation alert. Update 6:07 p.m.: A reported vehicle fire Friday on Interstate 690 in East Syracuse has been cleared,...
Syracuse N.Y. — Five days from now Boeheim’s Army’s 2022 will debut in defense of their 2021 championship in The Basketball Tournament . The Syracuse based team won the $1 million TBT winner-take-all prize money in Dayton, Ohio. The team will have some familiar Syracuse Orange names...
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man pled guilty Thursday to distributing drugs from his friend’s home in Syracuse, according to the plea agreement. Rory R. Williams, 45, admitted to arranging multiple sales of molly (N-Ethylpentylone or N-dimethylpentylone) with the help of Frederick A. Powers, 42, according to a plea agreement filed in the federal court.
