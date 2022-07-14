ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, NH

New education funding lawsuit focuses on town-to-town inequality of property taxes

By Ethan DeWitt
New Hampshire Bulletin
New Hampshire Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeC38_0gfH093W00
Penacook residents pay much higher property taxes than Concord residents – about $3 more per $1,000 of assessed property value. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)

The village of Penacook is 6 miles up the road from downtown Concord. In nearly all respects, its residents are Concord residents.

But in the matter of paying for education, residents face different realities. Concord property owners paid $12.46 in annual local property taxes for every $1,000 of their home’s value in 2021. Penacook property owners, whose students attend a different school district, paid $15.41. For a $400,000 home, the difference between locations is $1,180 per year.

The discrepancy – and others like it among towns throughout the state – is a central theme of a new lawsuit taking on the state’s school funding model. This one, unlike another awaiting trial in Rockingham County, focuses on taxpayers.

New Hampshire’s school funding model allocates a minimum of $3,709 per child per year to every school district, a number that averages out to about $4,600 with additional aid. The rest comes from local property-tax dollars, raised and budgeted as towns see fit.

To Andru Volinsky, the lead attorney on the new lawsuit and a former Democratic executive councilor, the case for a new court ruling hinges on a simple calculation: The average total per-pupil cost for New Hampshire students was $18,434 in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the Department of Education. Confining the state’s share to $4,600 per student per year falls far short of the actual cost of educating a student.

“And once you accept that, that means that the balance – whatever amount – of public education is paid for based on local property taxes,” Volinsky said in an interview. “And that means that people are suffering a disadvantage and unfairness and inequality based on where they live.”

The plaintiffs in the new lawsuit, filed in Grafton County Superior Court on June 28, argue the taxes they pay are the products of that inequality. They include Robert Gabrielli, Jessica Wheeler Russell, and Adam Russell, all of whom pay property taxes in Penacook, as well as Steven Rand, a resident of Plymouth.

Plymouth faces an even starker divide than Penacook. Because it shares a school district with Waterville Valley and Holderness, two property-rich, summer and winter destinations, the tax rate Plymouth residents pay is vastly higher. Waterville Valley residents pay $3.33 per $1,000 of property value and Holderness residents pay $6.90, while Plymouth residents pay $13.69 for the same school district. The average tax rate in the state is $11.33 per $1,000.

New Hampshire is already facing legal action against the formula it uses to allocate state money to public schools. A lawsuit brought by the Contoocook Valley School District in Peterborough (ConVal) in 2019 – which was joined by 15 other school districts – is awaiting trial before Rockingham County Superior Court, after the Supreme Court declined to make a major ruling and sent it to the lower court to adjudicate disputed facts.

But while the two lawsuits tackle the same formula, their approaches differ. The ConVal lawsuit seeks to force the state to increase the amount of per-pupil funding it provides to school districts and better define what counts as an adequate education, arguing that the state is falling short of “adequate.” The latest lawsuit makes a similar case but is centered on the taxpayers.

“This is now to the level of simple math,” Volinsky said of the taxpayer lawsuit. “… Taxpayers are experiencing different burdens based on the value of their local property.”

Volinsky, and co-counsel Natalie Laflamme and John Tobin, say the goal of the lawsuit is to reinforce the principles laid out in the two Claremont Supreme Court decisions of the 1990s. The first of those cases determined that the state constitution required the state to provide an adequate education. Because the funds used to provide that adequate education came from state funds, they had to be paid for by state taxes. The tax, Volinsky argues, must be imposed at a uniform rate.

The second Claremont case found that the state’s funding system did not live up to the standard of adequacy – and forced the state to devise a new system to fund an adequate education for all students with equal taxes. But the adequacy grant system that has emerged since that second Claremont case has left a large shortfall that isn’t applied uniformly, Volinsky says.

School funding advocates say the result is a violation of Part II, Article 5 of the state constitution, which grants authority to the Legislature to “impose and levy proportional and reasonable assessments, rates, and taxes.” That provision formed the basis of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Claremont II that the state must create a formula.

In the two decades since that Claremont II decision, the state has tried a few approaches to creating a school funding system that’s applied more uniformly.

In 1998, then-Gov. Jeanne Shaheen endorsed an approach in which the state would impose a standardized tax for residents of every town, but then would adjust each town’s tax rate to allow them to keep the excess revenues. That approach, known as the “ABC plan,” was deemed by the state Supreme Court to be unconstitutional and incompatible with the Claremont II decision.

The state’s efforts continued with the creation of the statewide education property tax, a system still in place today. That tax is added onto a town’s local education tax, and the rate varies year by year. The Department of Revenue Administration sets the rate to the level necessary in order to raise $363 million each year.

Advocates of the statewide education property tax, known as SWEPT, say that it helped to standardize a portion of the cost of education. But education funding advocates say it still does not prevent inequity.

In 2011, lawmakers removed the mechanism that distributed excess SWEPT revenues from wealthier towns to poorer towns, a process referred to as “donor towns.” That change means “property rich” towns – whose pricier properties and businesses generate much more education tax dollars – may now keep any of the extra SWEPT dollars they raise, and use those funds to lower their other property taxes for residents. It also means that “property poor” towns are no longer getting a boost from their wealthier neighbors.

In 2021, lawmakers passed a budget that temporarily lowered the total amount of SWEPT revenues the state needs to collect from $363 million to $263 million for the next biennium. The measure has been billed by Gov. Chris Sununu and Republicans as a cut to property taxes. But critics have noted that the $100 million across-the-state cut was paired with a halt in targeted aid programs that benefited poorer towns. Poorer towns will need to raise local property taxes to cover the loss of aid, while property-rich towns, which don’t need the aid, will largely benefit from the tax cut, according to an analysis from Reaching Higher NH, a left-leaning education think tank.

Christina Pretorius, policy director at Reaching Higher, noted that many aspects of the state’s funding formula have stayed the same for years. The base adequacy of $3,709 has only slightly increased in recent years, and the $363 million funding target has stayed the same since 2005.

That’s meant an increasing financial burden for towns, she said.

“As the years went on, and the costs go up, that was a static number, so, year after year towns are depending even more on local property taxes,” Pretorius said.

Now, Volinsky’s taxpayer lawsuit asks the Supreme Court to better define what a constitutionally adequate education looks like, and how much the state should raise to get there. Volinsky sees a two-step process toward success. Step one, Volinsky says, is getting the court to declare that $3,709 is not adequate. Step two is getting a ruling that finds that school districts in the state must have comparable funding, a decision that would upend the current system.

It is unclear whether the new lawsuit or the ConVal lawsuit might produce the kind of sweeping decision favored by the court in the 1990s.

The Supreme Court did not reverse the Cheshire County Superior Court’s ruling in favor of the school districts in the ConVal lawsuit. But in sending the case back to the superior court for review, the Supreme Court delayed a final decision in that case for years. The ConVal lawsuit is set for a trial in January 2023 in Rockingham County Superior Court.

To Pretorious, the lawsuits may each help the Supreme Court illuminate the state’s proper constitutional role in education funding – in different ways.

“It’s symbiotic,” she said. “One talks about how much education actually costs: the real cost of providing an adequate education, the real cost of educating our kids. Whereas the other one talks about how we raise that money.”

Comments / 5

Related
laconiadailysun.com

New Hampshire faces new lawsuit over school funding

(The Center Square) – A group of New Hampshire taxpayers is suing the state over its school funding formula, claiming it has created inequities by forcing some communities to increase local property taxes to supplement the lack of state funding. The lawsuit, filed in Grafton County Superior Court by...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Penacook, NH
City
Waterville Valley, NH
County
Rockingham County, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Rockingham County, NH
Government
City
Holderness, NH
WMUR.com

Drought, inflation impacting farmers in New Hampshire

DERRY, N.H. — Many Granite Staters are hoping for some rain as the entire state remains in a moderate to severe drought. The dry conditions are impacting local farmers. It’s not just the moderate drought conditions that are affecting local farmers. Other things like inflation and high fertilizer costs are also cutting into their bottom lines.
DERRY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

In Laconia Schools: Increasing structure, expectations and instructional opportunities

Laconia community, I want to take this opportunity to thank those of you who so actively supported Laconia High School as we returned to our first full year of regular "in school" education. I would also like to humbly thank those who welcomed me back to Sachem Nation as I returned to fill the role of LHS Principal for Mr. Robert Bennett after he lost his battle with cancer. Your support of this school community during that difficult time represents so much of what is right about Laconia.
LACONIA, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Andru Volinsky
whdh.com

New Hampshire search for Maura Murray over, investigation continues

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The search for Maura Murray, a 21-year-old UMass Amherst student that went missing in 2004, has ended in a New Hampshire area after just one day, though the investigation into her case continues, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office. The AG’s office had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
manchesterinklink.com

$20 million 74-unit workforce housing project ready to go forward in Salem

SALEM, NH – NH Real Estate development firm, Elm Grove Companies, of Manchester, will begin development on Depot & Main Apartments, an approved 74-unit LIHTC and Workforce Housing community at 41 Main Street in Salem. Having already served as an experienced LIHTC (Low-Income Housing Tax Credit) property manager, this will be the company’s first venture into the space as a developer.
SALEM, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: The rebirth of Pepperrell Cove

Thursday, July 21st — Tonight, Pepperrell Cove in Kittery is undergoing a renaissance. In the early 1800's the Frisbee family opened up a market, and after many years, a group of Seacoast folks opened up a new market and restaurant while paying tribute to the history of the area.
KITTERY, ME
New Hampshire Bulletin

“Already underwater”: A museum adapts to climate change to keep history above water

 This article is the second installment of a two-part series about New Hampshire communities on the frontlines of climate change. Click here to read part 1. Water enters the buildings from above and below, buildings Rodney Rowland is charged with preserving. Climate change has made his job at the Strawbery Banke Museum more difficult, filling […] The post “Already underwater”: A museum adapts to climate change to keep history above water appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Property Taxes#Legislature#Concord#Democratic
Seacoast Current

No, the Seabrook Station Sirens Did Not Go Off Again

Sirens activated in Exeter Friday morning did not pertain to the Seabrook Station nuclear plant. The alerts came from Philips Exeter Academy, which is broadcasting the message over a loud speaker as part of a planned drill, according to New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The messages were heard beyond campus.
EXETER, NH
Live 95.9

Ghosts Roam In A Former Massachusetts Institution

If you are ready for a spine-tingling story, continue reading as we are bringing you "Just The Facts" on a creepy medical facility that was not too kind towards Bay state youngsters who were admitted beneath these walls (some of them were held against their will due to severe medical setbacks). Back in the 19th century (1884 to be exact) a Boston facility known as The Experimental School For Teaching And Training Children was founded by Samuel Gridley Howe as he was successful in excluding people who were categorized as "inferior in nature".
BOSTON, MA
nutfieldnews.net

Derry Police Station’s New Name Revealed

Officials of the Town of Derry officially named its Police Department facility the Edward B. Garone Building in a ceremony held on June 29. The plan for the new name was first revealed at a ceremony marking Garone’s 50-years of service earlier in the month and the official unveiling was done by his two children, Michael Garone and Vicky Moran.
DERRY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NHPR

Something Wild: Trailwork on Mount Monadnock

New Hampshire’s Mount Monadnock may be one of the most hiked mountains in the world. And with over 125,000 people climbing it every year, that’s a lot of wear and tear. “Monadnock'' originally comes from the Abenaki word for “mountain that stands alone.” While it might stand alone, it also stands as a symbol of the community - bringing people together to make the mountain even more welcoming and accessible.This is especially true during the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests’s annual Monadnock Trails Week, which runs from July 22 to 26.
LIFESTYLE
Seacoast Current

Teen Bicyclist Struck by Car in Rochester, NH

Rochester Police used a Friday night crash between a 17-year-old bicyclist and a car to reinforce bicycle safety rules. The teen was struck by a white Nissan Altima while crossing the intersection of Brock St and Columbus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. and sustained serious injuries, according to police. The bicyclist was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and then Boston Children’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Summertime brings close encounters with black bears

MONT VERNON, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish & Game estimates there are about 5,000 black bears in the state, and that leads to many close encounters with people. Tim Kearney and his family say they believe one bear that visited them in Mont Vernon has come three to four times, looking for food.
MONT VERNON, NH
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire Bulletin

1K+
Followers
892
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Hampshire Bulletin is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping the people of the Granite State informed about the issues that matter most. Because the activities inside the halls of power are just one part of the picture, the Bulletin staff follows the threads of policy into communities throughout New Hampshire to tell the people’s stories. The Bulletin also publishes thoughtful commentary from New Hampshire stakeholders and watchdogs, but not from elected officials or candidates, in an effort to expand and elevate the state’s many ongoing conversations. Launched in April 2021, the New Hampshire Bulletin is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Bulletin retains full editorial independence. Your donations are vital, and your money goes directly to paying for quality journalism.

 https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy