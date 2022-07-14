Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Burns, Ernst headline Winter Athletes of the Year

Upper Arlington’s Sam Burns and Dublin Jerome’s Raegan Ernst headline ThisWeek ’s Winter Athletes of the Year.

Burns was named Boys Athlete of the Year after being named Captain of both the hockey and lacrosse Super teams. Ernst was named Girls Athlete of the Year after being named Captain of the gymnastics team.

The honors were among dozens announced during the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards on June 15 at the Ohio Theatre. The show was presented by Encova Insurance and in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s.

Here are the Winter Athletes of the Year:

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees, St. Charles

Boys swimming and diving

The senior capped a stellar prep career by winning the 200-yard individual medley (program-record 1 minute, 46.03 seconds) and 100 freestyle (program-record 44.52) in the Division I state meet.

Aurnou-Rhees also swam on the fifth-place 200 free (1:24.42) and 400 free (3:04.63) relays, and reached the state podium six times in his career.

“The times he was putting up just before Thanksgiving were better than he has done,” coach Kyle Goodrich said. “That is such a critical part of who he is. A lot of people may have bravado or pretend confidence, but he has it.”

The Cardinals finished seventh at state and also won every event in the CCL meet to earn their 23rd consecutive league championship.

Aurnou-Rhees, a Texas signee, is a three-time ThisWeek Super 12 honoree. He ended his St. Charles career with all but one individual program record: the 50 free.

“Spencer has vision and knows where he wants to go and what he wants to accomplish,” Goodrich said. “If you look at our record board, you’ll see his name throughout. He’s been a huge influence in St. Charles swimming.”

Sam Burns, Upper Arlington

Hockey

While Golden Bears coach Hamish Baird said “I’ve never met a player who wanted the puck as much as he did” when referring to Burns, a senior forward who led UA to its second consecutive state tournament and was named state Player of the Year, Baird quickly cited one of Burns’ 48 assists.

Burns fed Max Robins for the district championship-winning goal with 4 seconds left in a 3-2 victory against Olentangy Liberty, further reinforcing Burns’ balance as he led the Bears in goals (53), assists and points (101).

“A lot of times, you see a guy who is a natural goal scorer and the stats just aren’t balanced. They don’t have nearly as many assists as they have goals, but (Burns) is a complete player,” Baird said. “He plays all 200 feet of the ice. He stays above the puck. It almost looks like he’s hunting. When the other team has the puck, he’s intuitively closing off lanes and limiting their options as he’s closing space. He tries to trap them and does such a good job. …

“If he gets anywhere near the goal, he will make things happen. It’s a coach’s dream.”

UA went 30-8 overall and 13-3 in the CHC-Red Division, losing to Toledo St. Francis 2-1 in overtime in a state semifinal. Burns is an Ohio State lacrosse recruit.

Raegan Ernst, Dublin Jerome

Gymnastics

Ernst left her mark at Jerome, highlighted by winning the state title in the all-around (37.6) as a senior.

She was a four-time state qualifier in the all-around and leaves the program as the record holder in the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam, floor exercise and vault.

Ernst was the first gymnast from the Dublin school district to win the all-around state title. Her 9.475 on bars this past season enabled her to become just the fourth gymnast from the school district to win an individual state event and the first since 1978.

It also was just the fourth all-around title won by a Central District competitor in the 50-year history of the state meet.

“Raegan is one of those kids that are hard to find,” coach Kristin Willms said. “(She’s) obviously talented, but has the work ethic and drive to back that up. She really put Jerome gymnastics on the map and took our program to new heights. I think she showed a lot of people how the talent level in high school gymnastics keeps increasing. This year was truly a dream.”

Ernst is the second athlete to earn ThisWeek Super team Captain honors all four years, joining Dublin Coffman track and field standout Abby Steiner, a 2018 graduate.

Ernst will compete in track at Dayton.

Connor Euton, Westerville North

Boys wrestling

Having known Euton since he was 6, Warriors coach David Grant remembered few kids as tough even in elementary school and “definitely saw the potential” in a pupil who eventually became a two-time Division I state champion.

The Iowa State recruit went 37-2 in his senior season, winning the 157-pound title, and finished his prep career 134-12. He was a four-time district champion, three-time state competitor and the 145 state champion in 2021, and led the Warriors to three league championships.

In his final high school match, the 157 state final, Euton pinned Lakewood St. Edward freshman Jarrel Miller in 98 seconds.

“I think of his leadership and how he guided his teammates to get better,” Grant said. “Even our freshmen got to watch his work ethic and his experiences play out in front of their eyes. He came into practice and might play around a little bit, but he was all business once we started.

“He is able to just listen and be coachable. He is very coachable and that helped him be successful. Both things play into the other. The more we were able to coach and he listened closely, things just worked.”

Hannah Halstead, Delaware Hayes

Girls bowling

A three-sport athlete at Delaware, Halstead capped off a stellar prep career with her third appearance at the Division I state tournament, where she finished 28th with a 546 three-game series.

Halstead, who will bowl and play soccer at Rio Grande, also won her second consecutive district title with a 717 and won the sectional title with a 678.

“At Rio, the coaches have said they will work together and give her some scholarship money for bowling and soccer,” said Darin Halstead, her father and Delaware’s coach. “To me, that’s pretty big. To have a school look at you and say you’re good enough for two different sports at the collegiate level and we think you can handle actually participating in both sports, which happen to overlap with each other, that’s a pretty big ask from them and a big ask on her.”

Halstead, who also competed as a sprinter and jumper in track and field, finished with the top averages in both the COHSBC (207.7) and OCC (207.9) last winter.

“She set out some goals and she pretty much accomplished all of them,” coach Halstead said. “She was our top bowler her freshman year and she managed to keep that all four years. She went to state three out of four years. I hope I find another kid that wants to bowl that well.”

Sean Jones, Gahanna Lincoln

Boys basketball

After the Lions went 15-9 and lost in the second round of the Division I district tournament in Jones’ freshman season, they went a combined 71-8 over his final three years with regional runner-up finishes in his final two seasons.

The 5-foot-10 senior guard and Marquette commit was a three-time Super 12 honoree.

Jones averaged 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists while leading Gahanna to a 25-3 record that included being named the Player of the Year for the third consecutive season in the OCC-Ohio and winning a third league title in a row.

During Gahanna’s 68-49 win over New Albany on Jan. 28, Jones needed to score 30 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer and did just that when he scored his 1,465th point. He closed his prep career with 1,680.

“Sean’s game has improved every year,” coach Tony Staib said. “He’s always tweaking his game and working on things that he needs to work on. His work ethic is outstanding. He’s such a balanced player. He can shoot it well and defend well and is just so athletic.”

Cali Leng, Marysville

Girls wrestling

Leng has helped the Monarchs develop into one of the sport’s dominant programs.

She joined the sport the summer before her freshman year and quickly enjoyed success. After finishing sixth at state as a freshman, she captured the state title at 116 as a sophomore, becoming the program’s first state champion.

She fell short of earning a second title last winter as a junior, finishing second at 120, with her only loss in a 32-1 season coming in the state final to Akron Manchester’s Jaydyn McKinney.

Leng, the daughter of former Ohio State wrestler Jesse Leng, helped Marysville win the individual state tournament in 2021 and finish second this past season behind Harrison.

“Cali is one of the most dedicated wrestlers I have had the opportunity to work with in my years as a coach,” coach Shawn Andrews said. “While she came up short in her attempt to repeat as a state champion, it wasn’t for a lack of effort. She improved so much as a wrestler, leader and teammate during her third year in the sport.

“She continues to set the bar for wrestlers in our girls program and we are excited for what the next year will bring.”

Martina Peroni, Olentangy

Girls swimming and diving

One of the most decorated swimmers in Olentangy history, Peroni earned Division I state titles in the 100 butterfly (52.96) and 200 IM (1:58.04). She set state and program records in the 100 fly at state, a week after setting them at district.

Peroni, a Duke commit, also won a state title in the 200 IM (1:57.77) in 2021 while setting state and program records. She also was second in the 100 fly (54.19) last year behind teammate Cameron Kuriger (54.14), and second in the 200 IM (2:01.63) in 2020.

“I think it’s the most successful swimming career (at) Olentangy,” coach Calvin Higdon said. “Then you can make an argument for Olentangy Local Schools. Three state championships individually and two runners-up and then to pair that with how she was able to help the team with relays and capping it off with eight program records combined is pretty special.”

Peroni also swam on the seventh-place 200 free relay (1:36.43) and ninth-place 400 free relay (3:31.97) at state.

Imarianah Russell, Reynoldsburg

Girls basketball

Including in her two seasons playing for Dublin Coffman before transferring to Reynoldsburg as a junior, Russell was a proven scorer.

She needed 26 points heading into the Division I state championship game to reach 2,000 for her prep career. During a 63-56 overtime win over Mason that gave the Raiders their first title, Russell had 28 points on 12-for-21 shooting and added nine rebounds.

A 6-0 guard who was the district’s Player of the Year and a first-team all-state honoree, Russell was runner-up for Ms. Basketball.

“Mari was fantastic,” coach Jack Purtell said. “For her to play that way in the state championship game validates her being first-team all-Ohio. She showed it on both ends and was just tough.”

Russell, who led Reynoldsburg to the OCC-Buckeye title and a 26-2 record, averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

The West Virginia commit also helped the Raiders win a district title in 2021.

“She’s special,” Purtell said “She can do some things that a lot of girls can’t do, a lot of boys can’t do.”

Carter Street, Olentangy Liberty

Boys bowling

Street, a three-time Super 12 Captain, wanted to emulate professional Jason Belmonte, who made two-handed bowling more prevalent.

The Wichita State commit learned to bowl by watching YouTube videos of Belmonte and duplicating his style. It translated into a Division I state championship as a senior with a 732 three-game series. It was Liberty’s first state title in bowling.

“The style of bowling (Street) did was to get as many revolutions on the ball as he could so the ball would react to the oil pattern,” coach Steve Nole said. “It’s power, but it’s highest possible mixture. When the ball is spinning that hard or that fast, it makes the pins do a whole lot more action than what a single-handed bowler can do.”

The state title capped a season in which Street finished second at district (755) and led the COHSBC with a 234.8 average.

“Carter put a lot of time into bowling,” Nole said. “As far as I know, I don’t think he misses a day of bowling.”

