ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pump Patrol: Gas prices see nearly 60% increase compared to last year

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1cQ5_0gfGzWxN00

A new Consumer Report shows inflation trends that may risk a recession as prices for every day essentials continue to skyrocket, including gas.

The New York City average is $4.80, compared to last year when it was only $3.28.

A new Associated Press report showed that inflation trends in the last month have been the highest in four decades. Gas prices alone have seen a nearly 60% increase compared to a year ago.

There have also been increases in food and rent costs, putting pressure on the federal reserve to possible raise interest rates again.

Economists are hopeful that we may be nearing the end of these record inflation trends as gas prices have been falling since last month.

According to GasBuddy, the best price in the Bronx is at Atlantis Fresh Market at $4.35. In Brooklyn, it is at the Pure Energy on Malcolm X Boulevard at $4.45.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Traffic
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Interest Rates#Consumer Report#Associated Press#Gasbuddy#Atlantis Fresh Market#The Pure Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 12

News 12

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy