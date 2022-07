The weather was perfect for the thousands who were in attendance at the 36th July Fourth concert by the Central Ohio Symphony, held once again in Phillips Glen on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University. Tom Bosco, multi-media journalist for ABC 6 and Fox 28, served as host of the event and did a superb job. He spoke clearly and concisely and even managed to weave in some personal information.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO