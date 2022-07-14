Twitter files lawsuit to force Elon Musk to buy the company for $44B

This post was first published on Medium. Prove Knowledge of a Private Key Without Signatures. In theory, a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) can be constructed for any mathematical problem¹, without revealing this solution. In practice, developing a ZKP for a problem often requires the invention of a whole new cryptographic algorithm. It has no standard recipe and requires extensive and in-depth knowledge of cryptography. For example, ZK puzzle involves ∑-protocols and ZK key-statement proof Pedersen commitments and Fiat-Shamir heuristic.

