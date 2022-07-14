ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Twitter files lawsuit to force Elon Musk to buy the company for $44B

By Jon Southurst
coingeek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter (NASDAQ: TWTR) has launched a lawsuit in Delaware that seeks to force entrepreneur Elon Musk to buy the company for U.S.$44 billion. Just a couple of months ago, in April 2022, the same company had been scrambling for ways to block Musk’s takeover bid. Musk later backed out of the...

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

D.C. Area Public Relations Leader Launches Messner Media Group LLC

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Award-winning public relations executive Kristina Messner has announced the launch of Messner Media Group LLC. The new woman-owned public relations firm specializes in serving clients from aerospace, defense, technology and transportation industries. It is led by Messner who has developed countless successful communications programs over the past 30 years based out of the Greater Washington Metropolitan area. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005359/en/ Kristina Messner is Founder & CEO of Messner Media Group LLC, a new public relations agency in the Greater D.C. Metropolitan area that specializes in aerospace, defense and technology. (Photo: Business Wire)
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hollywood Reporter

Korean Streamer TVING to Acquire Rival Seezn to Better Compete With Netflix, Disney+

The deal will create a more powerful Korean streamer, controlled by CJ ENM, to battle with global giants for talent and subscribers. Two of South Korea’s leading domestic streaming services, TVING and Seezn, have unveiled plans to merge, forming a single powerhouse platform that’s better equipped to take on global rivals like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.
TV & VIDEOS
coingeek.com

Programmable zero knowledge proofs using zk-SNARKs: part 1

This post was first published on Medium. Prove Knowledge of a Private Key Without Signatures. In theory, a zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) can be constructed for any mathematical problem¹, without revealing this solution. In practice, developing a ZKP for a problem often requires the invention of a whole new cryptographic algorithm. It has no standard recipe and requires extensive and in-depth knowledge of cryptography. For example, ZK puzzle involves ∑-protocols and ZK key-statement proof Pedersen commitments and Fiat-Shamir heuristic.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
coingeek.com

Russia: Lawmaker proposes adding digital assets exchange division to MOEX

Anatoly Aksakov, head of Russia’s State Duma Committee on financial markets, has introduced a proposal to launch a regulated digital assets exchange for the Russian market. Local news outlet Interfax reports that Aksakov made the proposal while speaking at a press conference. The proposal may see the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX), Russia’s largest stock exchange, create a digital assets subdivision.
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Centbee’s roots are in Africa, but we are everywhere: Lorien Gamaroff joins Women of BSV

In addition to digital assets, stablecoins, and metanet, digital wallets are grabbing people’s attention, especially the youth. In this article, we will talk about a conversation between the Women of BSV and Centbee’s Founder Lorien Gamaroff, who shared the story behind Centbee as well as his thoughts on BSV versus other blockchains, inflation, and more.
ECONOMY

