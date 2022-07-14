ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I feared staying at a white friend's house, due to suspicions faced by Black men like me

By James F. Lawrence
 4 days ago

For the second time in recent years, a friend and her husband, who are both white, invited me to stay over in their home to spare me the sometimes three-times-a-week commute from my home 80 miles away in north Florida to Gainesville. Not one to spend the night in the homes of non-family members, I wanted this hospitable couple to know I appreciated their offer.

I stopped by their home in an upper-class neighborhood, where deer roam from house to house, and was shown a bedroom and offered a key to the front door. After we sat around their pool and chatted, I thanked them for the offer and said I’d get back to them after a talk with my wife.

Then as they showed me to the door, it hit me: What if I showed up at night or even during daytime and was seen going into the couple’s home by a “concerned" neighbor or passerby? After all, there is a history of situations not ending well for Black men perceived as being out-of-place or suspected of wrongdoing.

I brought up the prospect of cops being called to the scene, especially during one of the couple’s frequent out-of-town trips. The more I thought about such a predicament, frankly, the more uncomfortable I became. And so did my would-be hosts.

“I never thought of that James,” my friend said. She then tried to reassure me, vowing to notify her neighbors that they might see me occasionally. She later told me her neighbors, who are mostly foreign born, found it appalling that she felt it necessary to alert them.

As my wife and I talked about the invitation, I couldn’t help but recall what happened to Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old Black man was murdered two years ago as he jogged through a mostly white Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood after three white men chased him in their truck under the assumption that he was a burglar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sz1jf_0gfGywkM00

In another case a few years back, look at the way former NFL player Sam Montgomery was treated by a South Carolina state trooper who stopped him for speeding. Instead of giving Montgomery a ticket, the trooper handcuffed him, threatened to Tase him and hauled him off to jail.

Then there was the incident two years ago in Central Park where a Black man, who had been birdwatching, was reported to police by a white woman. The woman called 911 and flatly lied that she and her dog were being threatened by the birdwatcher. “Please send the cops immediately,” she told a dispatcher after making it clear the man was African American.

And if you’re not convinced by now that Black men are often viewed as threatening, consider how the mass shooter in Highland Park was captured alive after killing seven people and shooting 30 others. Meanwhile in Akron, Ohio, a 25-year-old Black man was shot more than 60 times by police as he fled from a traffic stop.

Clearly none of this is equal justice. These incidents underscore why Gainesville For All, which begins its sixth year this fall, will use its revamped criminal justice team to lead the charge in our efforts to find systemic solutions to a problem that isn’t limited to law enforcement, as many want to believe. Rather, it’s a societal problem that’s linked to conscience and subconscious biases.

Join us as we continue our efforts to make Gainesville For All.

James F. Lawrence is executive director of GNV4ALL. Send inquiries to gnv4all@gmail.com .

